ASAP Installations now at work at the Royal Caribbean Corporate Headquarters project currently under construction at the Port of Miami

"We are excited to be part of laying the support structure for the foundation that will showcase this incredible building and to be working with Plaza Construction and their team to make this mega project a reality", says chief executive officer of ASAP Installations LLC, Simon Den Tuinder. "ASAP Installations will design, furnish and install the sheet piles and bracing system required for both the main tower and garage structure; all together 1,118 linear feet of temporary braced sheet piles", adds vice president of operations Kerry Lopez.

A one-of-its kind development in the port of Miami, the Royal Caribbean Corporate Headquarters will energize the area with 350,000 square feet of new construction and the potential of creating nearly 2,000 jobs for the area.

About ASAP Installations LLC

ASAP Installations LLC is a sheet pile installation company based on patented technology and equipment developed in Europe. Now part of ASAP Group, an all-round partnership of foundation companies with ASAP Specialty Foundations and ASAP Engineering specializing in a broad variety of shoring and foundation support solutions. ASAP Group is a family-owned business based on relationships, trust, competence, technology and sustainability. Visit www.asapgroup.com.

