ASAP Tax & Lien Search hops to Record Revenue in 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAP Tax and Lien Search reported revenues for 2018 were the highest ever in its 19th calendar year. Revenues increased a whopping 38% over 2017. This was mainly from new customers added throughout the year.

Customer orders in the First Quarter of 2019 were 10% higher than Q1 in 2018. April 2019 is trending higher as well.

"Almost 200 customers have made the switch to ASAP since we started our Marketing campaign. One of the recently converted customers questioned the cost on one of our invoices because it was less than half the cost than the company that they were using. These new customers are pleasantly surprised when they compare our response times, friendly service and lower costs," said Anthony Citarella, VP of Business Development.

On April 1, 2019, ASAP partnered with Qualia and joined the Qualia software platform. This has already resulted in new customers joining the ASAP family of customers.

Company President, Francine Citarella said, "The integration with Qualia will allow Title Companies and Real Estate Attorneys who have not worked with us before easy access for them to experience the ASAP Difference."

About ASAP:

ASAP Tax and Lien Search was founded in 1999 by Francine when she was in her mid-fifties.

A trailblazer who continues to run the only woman-owned company in the industry in Florida, ASAP is one of the oldest and most respected companies that performs Tax and Lien Searches. She is joined at the company by her daughter Lisa, daughter-in-law Sherry, son Anthony and a strong, experienced support team.

