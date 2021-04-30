Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water Partners with The Nature Conservancy to Support The Organization's Plant A Billion Trees Campaign

KATONAH, N.Y., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water, the world's purest organic sparkling water sourced from trees, today announced a partnership with The Nature Conservancy ("TNC") and pledge of $100,000 over two years (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023) to the organization to support reforestation work through the Plant A Billion Trees campaign and protection of the Colorado River Basin.

Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water collects its water through maple tree taps, filters out the maple sugar and adds light carbonation and organic fruit essences and flavors to create an instantly memorable, one-of-a-kind sparkling water experience. With no sugar or sweeteners, nor chemicals, pollutants or radiological material that is present in all other bottled water, Asarasi offers the purest tasting and healthiest water in the world. Perhaps equally as important, Asarasi draws its water from trees, which means it does not reduce scarce groundwater reserves—an issue for all other bottled water companies, which either take water from municipal taps or springs.

"Since the company's founding in 2014, Asarasi's core mission has been to create organic, tree-sourced products that are not only delicious and healthy, but also sustainable and renewable. The Nature Conservancy is the ideal partner for us to collaborate with to address widespread environmental challenges across the U.S.—from protecting our forests to conserving our groundwater reservoirs," said Adam N. Lazar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Asarasi, Inc. "Trees are an essential part of Asarasi's business, and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside The Nature Conservancy to achieve our shared environmental and sustainability goals and provide consumers a delicious and healthy product that allows them to express their support of these environmental protection initiatives with their buying power."

"The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign asks individuals to act and inspire those around them to join the cause, in order to make a collective difference for people and nature. We know a billion begins with one," said Rachel Holmes, Urban Forestry Strategist at TNC. "By planting trees and stewarding critical forests around the globe, we can achieve long-term change that will help current and future generations enjoy the benefits of nature like clean air, healthy biodiverse ecosystems, and fresh filtered water."

Maple tree farms harvest 1 billion gallons of naturally pure, tree-water annually—an amount that could fully replace the current bottled water industry with a fully sustainable, renewable and 100% organic water that does not draw from groundwater resources. Asarasi productively uses maple tree-water that is normally discarded in the maple syrup production process and supports tree farmers in the process. Asarasi's deliciously aromatic and refreshing sparkling tree-water allows consumers to enjoy a no-sugar, organic, non-GMO and sustainable choice, that benefits both their individual health and our collective environment.

In addition to the contribution that Asarasi will make to TNC, Asarasi will feature TNC's logo on its four-pack bottle packaging, along with educational information about the benefits of trees, and Asarasi will help assist its maple tree farmers plant new trees on their land.

Asarasi's Organic Sparkling Tree Water is available online at Asarasi.com or Amazon and in fine retailers such as The Fresh Market in 22 states, Central Market in Texas and Festival Foods in Wisconsin. Interested retailers can find Asarasi in distribution with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), KeHE and Chex Finer Foods., Inc. Purchase of these products does not equate to a direct contribution to The Nature Conservancy.

About Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water

Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water is the purest, most flavorful and sustainable bottled water sold in the world. Asarasi's water is harmlessly harvested from Maple trees and filtered to offer an organically flavored sparkling water that is crisp and refreshing, free of all pollutants and chemicals that other bottled waters contain and carbonated with a light champagne-style bubble that creates an effervescence you will love. Asarasi's mission is to support eco-conscious and sustainable living and is the only bottled water that protects groundwater reserves as it comes directly from trees. Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water comes in nine organic flavors, all completely free of sugars and sweeteners of any kind. To experience Asarasi yourself, go to www.asarasi.com

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

