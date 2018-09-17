ASBB Enhances Mobile Banking Experience With Clayfin

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, September 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain (ASBB), one of the pioneering Shari'a-compliant banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, launched its new and upgraded Mobile Banking solution with Clayfin's Mobile Banking Solution to offer a superior mobile user experience to their customers. The new mobile banking app has also ensured a seamless omnichannel experience for customers across its digital channels.

On this occasion, Mr. Anwar Murad, First Deputy CEO of Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, said:

"Al Salam Bank was the first in the Kingdom to launch the mobile banking application service back in 2011 and since its inception, the Bank continued its commitment to strengthening its digital presence bringing banking services to the customers' finger tips within the comfort of their homes or offices, having access of a more simplified banking made available at all times.

"We are delighted to partner with Clayfin to deliver our enhanced mobile banking application with technological advancements filled with latest enhancements and security features that includes MPIN, finger print or Face ID (facial recognition), offering a seamless experience across internet and mobile banking channels."

Mr. Anwar Murad also emphasized that the enhanced mobile banking application was launched in a record time as a result from Clayfin's immense experience in digital banking and quick implementation that helped us to go to market it quickly and achieving a very positive User Experience.

The app will enable ASBB to empower their customers to do their regular banking transactions on their own in a convenient, safe and secure environment simply by using their smartphones or tablet devices and ensure quick turnaround on banking service requests.

While mentioning about the win Clayfin's CEO Kannan Ramasamy mentioned, "In a mobile-first world, we are excited to partner with ASBB to enrich their mobile banking experience and offer their customers a unique and unparalleled experience in their interactions with the Bank. This win is another key milestone in the longstanding partnership with ASBB."

About Clayfin

Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Banking solutions for Retail, Corporate and SME banking businesses. In the rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin assists banks to nurture and grow close ties with customers through a seamless omnichannel experience. This in turn helps Banks to grow their revenue by improving customer acquisition, engagement, transaction and management competences. http://www.clayfin.com

