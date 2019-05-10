ASBPE Honors 2019 Young Leader Scholars

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) congratulates its 2019 Young Leader Scholars, Taryn Oesch and Dan Kubacki.

The ASBPE Young Leader Scholarship program was created to foster interest in ASBPE by younger business-to-business editors, designers, and videographers who are advancing in their editorial careers. Applicants must be 30 years old or younger, have worked in an editorial capacity at a B2B publication for at least two years, and be nominated by a supervisor. Recipients earn a free registration to the ASBPE national conference and awards banquet, and a two-night stay at the conference hotel.

Oesch is the managing editor of digital content at Training Industry, where she co-hosts "The Business of Learning" podcast. She earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Meredith College, and speaks at local and national conferences on inclusion and women's leadership.

"Taryn has an eye for detail and a good story angle, and continues to define her voice in the training industry through our company's various media channels," says Michelle Eggleston Schwartz, editorial director for Training Industry. "She always strives to ensure that we publish the most relevant and reliable content to meet the needs of our audience. I envision a bright future for her in B2B media."

Kubacki is the production editor for Hotel News Now (HNN). He joined HNN in November 2015 as associate copy editor and was promoted in June 2018. He edits daily copy submissions from both HNN staff and contributors, uploads articles to HotelNewsNow.com, and builds HNN's Daily Update newsletter.

"Dan has become a leader in the newsroom and a go-to resource for our entire team, including upper management," says Stephanie Ricca, editorial director of HNN and a past Young Leader Scholar. "I am always proud to see Dan stretch as a journalist, taking on new and different roles and projects."

For more information about the ASBPE Young Leader Scholarship program, visit www.asbpe.org/blog/category/young-leaders-scholarship. To make a donation to the ASBPE Foundation, visit www.asbpe.org/asbpe-foundation.

ASBPE ( www.asbpe.org ) is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. ASBPE has chapters in cities nationwide, including Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Kansas City, New York, and Washington, D.C. For more information, contact info@asbpe.org .

