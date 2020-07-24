ASBPE Honors Excellence in B2B Media with 2020 Young Leaders Scholarship Program
Jul 24, 2020, 14:00 ET
TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 19 years, the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) has honored up-and-coming leaders in the B2B publishing industry through the Young Leaders Scholarship (YLS) program.
Winners must be 30 years old or younger, have spent at least two years in the B2B industry, and plan on continuing in the industry for their career.
"ASBPE is proud to honor our outstanding winners for their achievements in the B2B media industry," says Amy Fischbach, president of the ASBPE Foundation, which sponsors the scholarship competition. "They have a bright future ahead of them."
Here are the 2020 YLS winners:
- Andie Burjek, Workforce
Human Capital Media
Burjek is a Workforce associate editor and primarily writes about benefits and health. She has been writing for Human Capital Media for four years.
- Lauren Del Ciello, Water Quality Products
Scranton Gillette Communications
Del Ciello is managing editor for Water Quality Products, a Scranton Gillette Communications publication.
- Sarah Webb, Landscape Management, Golfdom, Athletic Turf
North Coast Media
Webb has served as the associate editor of Landscape Management, Golfdom and Athletic Turf for nearly 2.5 years.
- Jordan Scott, USGlass
Key Media & Research
Scott serves as assistant editor for USGlass magazine and editor for Architects' Guide to Glass & Metal.
- Nicole Stempak
Freelance Writer
Stempak was most recently editor of Hemp Grower magazine. She also served as editor of Physicians Practice and senior editor of I Advance Senior Care.
- Claire Meyer, Security Management
ASIS International
Meyer is the managing editor of Security Management, where she covers a variety of topics, from active shooters to travel security to the opioid crisis.
ASBPE is also excited to partner with Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI) to present an international scholarship for this year's competition to Luiza Augusto.
- Luiza Augusto (TABPI)
The Scientist
LabX Media Group
Midland, Ontario
Raised in Brazil, Augusto always had an interest in art. In 2010, she entered the design program at the Federal Technological University of Paraná in Curitiba. In 2013, she won a spot in a national program, Science Without Borders. Augusto then chose to join the Digital Futures program at OCAD University in Toronto.
The winners each received a special certificate and were honored during ASBPE's virtual "Toast to the Winners" on July 23. For more information about the YLS program, visit www.asbpe.org or contact [email protected].
SOURCE American Society of Business Publication Editors