ASBPE launches redesigned website

The new website makes it simple for prospective members to join ASBPE. It offers a new list of benefits to membership, which is free to qualifying B2B journalists. There are many benefits to becoming an ASBPE member. Some benefits include discounts when entering for the Azbee Awards of Excellence, job posting opportunities, checking out a members-only freelancer directory, webinars, and more.

The updated website provides details on the upcoming Azbee Awards of Excellence as well as scan through a list of award winners from previous years. The association also has been hosting monthly webinars on topics such as growing a freelance business, strategies for virtual events, and managing contributed content. The new website provides more details on these webinars.

Additionally, the ASBPE Blog offers frequent commentaries and interviews with B2B journalists that provide professional insights to help B2B professionals do their jobs.

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in business, trade, and specialty press. Membership to ASBPE is free to qualifying B2B journalists.

