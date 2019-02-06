Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the fourth quarter 2018 of $40.4 million ($2.06 per diluted share) compared to $42.5 million ($2.03 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter. It also reported adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter 2018 of $43.2 million ($2.20 per diluted share) compared to $37.8 million ($1.81 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter, a 22% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was adjusted for a $3.7 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.14 per diluted share). Net income for the fourth quarter 2017 was adjusted for a $5.1 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.15 per diluted share) and a $7.9 million benefit ($0.37 per diluted share) related to adjustments to deferred tax balances as a result of changes to the tax law.

On January 1, 2018, the company adopted ASC 606 for revenue recognition which impacted F&I and parts and service revenue and gross profit. The net impact of adopting ASC 606 in the fourth quarter was to increase net income by $1.2 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

"We closed out 2018 with a strong performance delivering 22% adjusted EPS growth in the quarter," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During 2018, we acquired three dealerships, repurchased approximately $105 million of our shares, and further developed our omni-channel capabilities. In a relatively flat SAAR environment we maintained our industry leading operating margins and grew adjusted EPS 31%. This performance is a direct result of our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to continuous improvement. Going forward, we will continue to execute our two-part strategy: drive operational excellence and deploy capital to its highest returns."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Operational Summary

All stores:

Revenue increased 7%; gross profit increased 5%

New vehicle revenue increased 6%; gross profit decreased 6%

Used vehicle retail revenue increased 10%; gross profit increased 10%

Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 6%

Parts and service revenue increased 7%; gross profit increased 7%

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 90 basis points to 68.2%

Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue was 4.5%

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 22%

Same store:

Revenue increased 4%; gross profit increased 2%

New vehicle revenue increased 3%; gross profit decreased 7%

Used vehicle retail revenue increased 7%; gross profit increased 7%

Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 3%

Parts and service revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 5%

Strategic Highlights:

In Q4 2018, we repurchased $48 million of common stock

of common stock Signed an agreement to acquire four stores in the Indianapolis market that we expect to close in Q1 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect these dealerships will generate approximately $250 million in annualized revenue.

market that we expect to close in Q1 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect these dealerships will generate approximately in annualized revenue. Omni-channel initiatives helped drive results, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies

For the full year 2018, the Company reported net income of $168.0 million ($8.28 per diluted share) compared to $139.1 million ($6.62 per diluted share) in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2018 was $170.8 million ($8.41 per diluted share) compared to $135.1 million ($6.43 per diluted share) in the prior year period, a 31% increase in adjusted EPS.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 83 dealerships, consisting of 97 franchises, representing 29 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its IT initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2018

2017



REVENUE:













New vehicle $ 1,022.4



$ 964.1



$ 58.3



6 % Used vehicle:













Retail 427.9



389.6



38.3



10 % Wholesale 45.5



47.9



(2.4)



(5) % Total used vehicle 473.4



437.5



35.9



8 % Parts and service 211.1



196.6



14.5



7 % Finance and insurance, net 77.3



72.7



4.6



6 % TOTAL REVENUE 1,784.2



1,670.9



113.3



7 % GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle 43.9



46.6



(2.7)



(6) % Used vehicle:













Retail 29.3



26.7



2.6



10 % Wholesale —



(0.2)



0.2



100 % Total used vehicle 29.3



26.5



2.8



11 % Parts and service 131.3



122.6



8.7



7 % Finance and insurance, net 77.3



72.7



4.6



6 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 281.8



268.4



13.4



5 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Selling, general and administrative 192.2



180.5



11.7



6 % Depreciation and amortization 8.5



8.1



0.4



5 % Franchise rights impairment 3.7



5.1



(1.4)



(27) % Other operating (income) expenses, net 0.1



0.6



(0.5)



(83) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 77.3



74.1



3.2



4 % OTHER EXPENSES:













Floor plan interest expense 9.5



5.5



4.0



73 % Other interest expense, net 13.7



13.8



(0.1)



(1) % Swap interest expense —



0.4



(0.4)



(100) % Total other expenses, net 23.2



19.7



3.5



18 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 54.1



54.4



(0.3)



(1) % Income tax expense 13.7



11.9



1.8



15 % NET INCOME $ 40.4



$ 42.5



$ (2.1)



(5) % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:













Basic—













Net income $ 2.09



$ 2.06



$ 0.03



1 % Diluted—













Net income $ 2.06



$ 2.03



$ 0.03



1 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:













Basic 19.3



20.6



(1.3)



(6) % Restricted stock 0.1



0.1



—



— % Performance share units 0.2



0.2



—



— % Diluted 19.6



20.9



(1.3)



(6) %







ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2018

2017



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 6,452



6,408



44



1 % Import 16,394



15,181



1,213



8 % Domestic 4,951



4,602



349



8 % Total new vehicle 27,797



26,191



1,606



6 % Used vehicle retail 19,298



17,822



1,476



8 % Used to new ratio 69.4 %

68.0 %

140 bps





Average selling price













New vehicle $ 36,781



$ 36,810



$ (29)



— % Used vehicle retail 22,173



21,861



312



1 % Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,487



$ 3,777



$ (290)



(8) % Import 830



922



(92)



(10) % Domestic 1,575



1,825



(250)



(14) % Total new vehicle 1,579



1,779



(200)



(11) % Used vehicle retail 1,518



1,498



20



1 % Finance and insurance, net 1,641



1,652



(11)



(1) % Front end yield (1) 3,196



3,317



(121)



(4) % Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.4 %

7.0 %

(60) bps





Import 2.9 %

3.2 %

(30) bps





Domestic 3.9 %

4.6 %

(70) bps





Total new vehicle 4.3 %

4.8 %

(50) bps





Used vehicle retail 6.8 %

6.9 %

(10) bps





Parts and service 62.2 %

62.4 %

(20) bps





Total gross profit margin 15.8 %

16.1 %

(30) bps





SG&A metrics













Rent expense $ 6.5



$ 6.5



$ —



— % Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 68.2 %

67.3 %

90 bps





SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit 65.9 %

64.8 %

110 bps





Operating metrics













Income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.3 %

4.4 %

(10) bps





Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 27.4 %

27.6 %

(20) bps





Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.5 %

4.7 %

(20) bps





Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 28.7 %

29.5 %

(80) bps





Revenue mix













New vehicle 57.3 %

57.7 %







Used vehicle retail 24.0 %

23.2 %







Used vehicle wholesale 2.6 %

2.9 %







Parts and service 11.8 %

11.8 %







Finance and insurance 4.3 %

4.4 %







Total revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %







Gross profit mix













New vehicle 15.6 %

17.4 %







Used vehicle retail 10.4 %

9.9 %







Used vehicle wholesale — %

(0.1) %







Parts and service 46.6 %

45.7 %







Finance and insurance 27.4 %

27.1 %







Total gross profit 100.0 %

100.0 %











_____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2018

2017



Revenue













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 351.5



$ 347.9



$ 3.6



1 % Import 447.4



431.5



15.9



4 % Domestic 193.6



184.6



9.0



5 % Total new vehicle 992.5



964.0



28.5



3 % Used Vehicle:













Retail 415.8



389.6



26.2



7 % Wholesale 44.8



47.9



(3.1)



(6) % Total used vehicle 460.6



437.5



23.1



5 % Parts and service 205.9



196.6



9.3



5 % Finance and insurance 74.8



72.8



2.0



3 % Total revenue $ 1,733.8



$ 1,670.9



$ 62.9



4 %















Gross profit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 22.5



$ 24.2



$ (1.7)



(7) % Import 12.9



13.9



(1.0)



(7) % Domestic 7.7



8.4



(0.7)



(8) % Total new vehicle 43.1



46.5



(3.4)



(7) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 28.7



26.7



2.0



7 % Wholesale —



(0.1)



0.1



100 % Total used vehicle 28.7



26.6



2.1



8 % Parts and service:













Customer pay 72.4



68.6



3.8



6 % Warranty 19.9



20.0



(0.1)



(1) % Wholesale parts 5.8



5.4



0.4



7 % Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 98.1



94.0



4.1



4 % Reconditioning and preparation 30.1



28.6



1.5



5 % Total parts and service 128.2



122.6



5.6



5 % Finance and insurance 74.8



72.8



2.0



3 % Total gross profit $ 274.8



$ 268.5



$ 6.3



2 %















SG&A expense $ 187.0



$ 180.4



$ 6.6



4 % SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit 68.0 %

67.2 %

80 bps







_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2018

2017



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 6,452



6,408



44



1 % Import 15,572



15,181



391



3 % Domestic 4,753



4,602



151



3 % Total new vehicle 26,777



26,191



586



2 % Used vehicle retail 18,624



17,822



802



5 % Used to new ratio 69.6 %

68.0 %

160 bps





















Average selling price













New vehicle $ 37,065



$ 36,807



$ 258



1 % Used vehicle retail 22,326



21,861



465



2 %















Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,487



$ 3,777



$ (290)



(8) % Import 828



916



(88)



(10) % Domestic 1,620



1,825



(205)



(11) % Total new vehicle 1,610



1,775



(165)



(9) % Used vehicle retail 1,541



1,498



43



3 % Finance and insurance, net 1,648



1,654



(6)



— % Front end yield (1) 3,229



3,317



(88)



(3) %















Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.4 %

7.0 %

(60) bps





Import 2.9 %

3.2 %

(30) bps





Domestic 4.0 %

4.6 %

(60) bps





Total new vehicle 4.3 %

4.8 %

(50) bps





Used vehicle retail 6.9 %

6.9 %

— bps





Parts and service:













Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 47.6 %

47.8 %

(20) bps





Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation 62.3 %

62.4 %

(10) bps





Total gross profit margin 15.8 %

16.1 %

(30) bps











_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.