Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results

Fourth quarter EPS of $2.06 per diluted share and full year EPS of $8.28 per diluted share

Record fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.20 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 22% over prior year adjusted EPS

Record full year 2018 adjusted EPS of $8.41 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 31% over prior year adjusted EPS

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Feb 06, 2019, 07:00 ET

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the fourth quarter 2018 of $40.4 million ($2.06 per diluted share) compared to $42.5 million  ($2.03 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter. It also reported adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter 2018 of $43.2 million ($2.20 per diluted share) compared to $37.8 million ($1.81 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter, a 22% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was adjusted for a $3.7 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.14 per diluted share). Net income for the fourth quarter 2017 was adjusted for a $5.1 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.15 per diluted share) and a $7.9 million benefit ($0.37 per diluted share) related to adjustments to deferred tax balances as a result of changes to the tax law.

On January 1, 2018, the company adopted ASC 606 for revenue recognition which impacted F&I and parts and service revenue and gross profit. The net impact of adopting ASC 606 in the fourth quarter was to increase net income by $1.2 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

"We closed out 2018 with a strong performance delivering 22% adjusted EPS growth in the quarter," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During 2018, we acquired three dealerships, repurchased approximately $105 million of our shares, and further developed our omni-channel capabilities.  In a relatively flat SAAR environment we maintained our industry leading operating margins and grew adjusted EPS 31%. This performance is a direct result of our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to continuous improvement.  Going forward, we will continue to execute our two-part strategy: drive operational excellence and deploy capital to its highest returns."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Operational Summary

All stores:

  • Revenue increased 7%; gross profit increased 5%
  • New vehicle revenue increased 6%; gross profit decreased 6%
  • Used vehicle retail revenue increased 10%; gross profit increased 10%
  • Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 6%
  • Parts and service revenue increased 7%; gross profit increased 7%
  • SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 90 basis points to 68.2%
  • Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue was 4.5%
  • Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 22%

Same store:

  • Revenue increased 4%; gross profit increased 2%
  • New vehicle revenue increased 3%; gross profit decreased 7%
  • Used vehicle retail revenue increased 7%; gross profit increased 7%
  • Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 3%
  • Parts and service revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 5%

Strategic Highlights:

  • In Q4 2018, we repurchased $48 million of common stock
  • Signed an agreement to acquire four stores in the Indianapolis market that we expect to close in Q1 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect these dealerships will generate approximately $250 million in annualized revenue.
  • Omni-channel initiatives helped drive results, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies

For the full year 2018, the Company reported net income of $168.0 million ($8.28 per diluted share) compared to $139.1 million ($6.62 per diluted share) in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2018 was $170.8 million ($8.41 per diluted share) compared to $135.1 million ($6.43 per diluted share) in the prior year period, a 31% increase in adjusted EPS.

Additional commentary regarding the fourth quarter and full-year results will be provided during the earnings conference call on February 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.  The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed at www.asburyauto.com or www.ccbn.com.  A replay will be available at these sites for 30 days.

In addition, a live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (323) 994-2131 (domestic), or (800) 347-6311 (international); passcode - 1070155.  Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode - 1070155.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S.  Asbury currently operates 83 dealerships, consisting of 97 franchises, representing 29 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles.  Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers.  Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy.  These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its IT initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures.  There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2018

2017

REVENUE:






New vehicle

$

1,022.4

$

964.1

$

58.3

6

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

427.9

389.6

38.3

10

%

Wholesale

45.5

47.9

(2.4)

(5)

%

     Total used vehicle

473.4

437.5

35.9

8

%

Parts and service

211.1

196.6

14.5

7

%

Finance and insurance, net

77.3

72.7

4.6

6

%

TOTAL REVENUE

1,784.2

1,670.9

113.3

7

%

GROSS PROFIT:






New vehicle

43.9

46.6

(2.7)

(6)

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

29.3

26.7

2.6

10

%

Wholesale



(0.2)

0.2

100

%

     Total used vehicle

29.3

26.5

2.8

11

%

Parts and service

131.3

122.6

8.7

7

%

Finance and insurance, net

77.3

72.7

4.6

6

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT

281.8

268.4

13.4

5

%

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Selling, general and administrative

192.2

180.5

11.7

6

%

Depreciation and amortization

8.5

8.1

0.4

5

%

Franchise rights impairment

3.7

5.1

(1.4)

(27)

%

Other operating (income) expenses, net

0.1

0.6

(0.5)

(83)

%

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

77.3

74.1

3.2

4

%

OTHER EXPENSES:






Floor plan interest expense

9.5

5.5

4.0

73

%

Other interest expense, net

13.7

13.8

(0.1)

(1)

%

Swap interest expense



0.4

(0.4)

(100)

%

Total other expenses, net

23.2

19.7

3.5

18

%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

54.1

54.4

(0.3)

(1)

%

Income tax expense

13.7

11.9

1.8

15

%

NET INCOME

$

40.4

$

42.5

$

(2.1)

(5)

%

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






Basic—






Net income

$

2.09

$

2.06

$

0.03

1

%

Diluted—






Net income

$

2.06

$

2.03

$

0.03

1

%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:






Basic

19.3

20.6

(1.3)

(6)

%

Restricted stock

0.1

0.1



%

Performance share units

0.2

0.2



%

Diluted

19.6

20.9

(1.3)

(6)

%



ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2018

2017

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

6,452

6,408

44

1

%

Import

16,394

15,181

1,213

8

%

Domestic

4,951

4,602

349

8

%

     Total new vehicle

27,797

26,191

1,606

6

%

Used vehicle retail

19,298

17,822

1,476

8

%

Used to new ratio

69.4

%

68.0

%

140 bps


Average selling price






New vehicle

$

36,781

$

36,810

$

(29)

%

Used vehicle retail

22,173

21,861

312

1

%

Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,487

$

3,777

$

(290)

(8)

%

Import

830

922

(92)

(10)

%

Domestic

1,575

1,825

(250)

(14)

%

Total new vehicle

1,579

1,779

(200)

(11)

%

Used vehicle retail

1,518

1,498

20

1

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,641

1,652

(11)

(1)

%

Front end yield (1)

3,196

3,317

(121)

(4)

%

Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.4

%

7.0

%

(60) bps


Import

2.9

%

3.2

%

(30) bps


Domestic

3.9

%

4.6

%

(70) bps


Total new vehicle

4.3

%

4.8

%

(50) bps


Used vehicle retail

6.8

%

6.9

%

(10) bps


Parts and service

62.2

%

62.4

%

(20) bps


Total gross profit margin

15.8

%

16.1

%

(30) bps


SG&A metrics






Rent expense

$

6.5

$

6.5

$



%

Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit

68.2

%

67.3

%

90 bps


SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit

65.9

%

64.8

%

110 bps


Operating metrics






Income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.3

%

4.4

%

(10) bps


Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

27.4

%

27.6

%

(20) bps


Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.5

%

4.7

%

(20) bps


Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

28.7

%

29.5

%

(80) bps


Revenue mix






New vehicle

57.3

%

57.7

%



Used vehicle retail

24.0

%

23.2

%



Used vehicle wholesale

2.6

%

2.9

%



Parts and service

11.8

%

11.8

%



Finance and insurance

4.3

%

4.4

%



     Total revenue

100.0

%

100.0

%



Gross profit mix






New vehicle

15.6

%

17.4

%



Used vehicle retail

10.4

%

9.9

%



Used vehicle wholesale

%

(0.1)

%



Parts and service

46.6

%

45.7

%



Finance and insurance

27.4

%

27.1

%



     Total gross profit

100.0

%

100.0

%




_____________________________

(1)

Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2018

2017

Revenue






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

351.5

$

347.9

$

3.6

1

%

Import

447.4

431.5

15.9

4

%

Domestic

193.6

184.6

9.0

5

%

     Total new vehicle

992.5

964.0

28.5

3

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

415.8

389.6

26.2

7

%

Wholesale

44.8

47.9

(3.1)

(6)

%

     Total used vehicle

460.6

437.5

23.1

5

%

Parts and service

205.9

196.6

9.3

5

%

Finance and insurance

74.8

72.8

2.0

3

%

Total revenue

$

1,733.8

$

1,670.9

$

62.9

4

%








Gross profit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

22.5

$

24.2

$

(1.7)

(7)

%

Import

12.9

13.9

(1.0)

(7)

%

Domestic

7.7

8.4

(0.7)

(8)

%

     Total new vehicle

43.1

46.5

(3.4)

(7)

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

28.7

26.7

2.0

7

%

Wholesale



(0.1)

0.1

100

%

     Total used vehicle

28.7

26.6

2.1

8

%

Parts and service:






Customer pay

72.4

68.6

3.8

6

%

Warranty

19.9

20.0

(0.1)

(1)

%

Wholesale parts

5.8

5.4

0.4

7

%

     Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

98.1

94.0

4.1

4

%

Reconditioning and preparation

30.1

28.6

1.5

5

%

Total parts and service

128.2

122.6

5.6

5

%

Finance and insurance

74.8

72.8

2.0

3

%

Total gross profit

$

274.8

$

268.5

$

6.3

2

%








SG&A expense

$

187.0

$

180.4

$

6.6

4

%

SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit

68.0

%

67.2

%

80 bps



_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2018

2017

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

6,452

6,408

44

1

%

Import

15,572

15,181

391

3

%

Domestic

4,753

4,602

151

3

%

     Total new vehicle

26,777

26,191

586

2

%

Used vehicle retail

18,624

17,822

802

5

%

Used to new ratio

69.6

%

68.0

%

160 bps










Average selling price






New vehicle

$

37,065

$

36,807

$

258

1

%

Used vehicle retail

22,326

21,861

465

2

%








Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,487

$

3,777

$

(290)

(8)

%

Import

828

916

(88)

(10)

%

Domestic

1,620

1,825

(205)

(11)

%

Total new vehicle

1,610

1,775

(165)

(9)

%

Used vehicle retail

1,541

1,498

43

3

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,648

1,654

(6)

%

Front end yield (1)

3,229

3,317

(88)

(3)

%








Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.4

%

7.0

%

(60) bps


Import

2.9

%

3.2

%

(30) bps


Domestic

4.0

%

4.6

%

(60) bps


Total new vehicle

4.3

%

4.8

%

(50) bps


Used vehicle retail

6.9

%

6.9

%

— bps


Parts and service:






Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

47.6

%

47.8

%

(20) bps


Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation

62.3

%

62.4

%

(10) bps


Total gross profit margin

15.8

%

16.1

%

(30) bps




_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

(1)

Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2018

2017

REVENUE:






New vehicle

$

3,788.7

$

3,561.1

$

227.6

6

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

1,783.3

1,635.3

148.0

9

%

Wholesale

189.1

198.8

(9.7)

(5)

%

     Total used vehicle

1,972.4

1,834.1

138.3

8

%

Parts and service

821.0

786.1

34.9

4

%

Finance and insurance, net

292.3

275.2

17.1

6

%

TOTAL REVENUE

6,874.4

6,456.5

417.9

6

%

GROSS PROFIT:






New vehicle

165.2

169.0

(3.8)

(2)

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

127.8

121.1

6.7

6

%

Wholesale

1.9

0.8

1.1

138

%

     Total used vehicle

129.7

121.9

7.8

6

%

Parts and service

515.8

489.8

26.0

5

%

Finance and insurance, net

292.3

275.2

17.1

6

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT

1,103.0

1,055.9

47.1

4