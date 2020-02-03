Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results

Record fourth quarter EPS of $2.26 per diluted share, up 10% over prior year EPS

Record fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.53 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 15% over prior year adjusted EPS

Record full-year EPS of $9.55 per diluted share, up 15% over prior year EPS

Record full-year adjusted EPS of $9.46 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 12% over prior year adjusted EPS

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the fourth quarter 2019 of $43.6 million ($2.26 per diluted share).  This compares to net income of $40.4 million ($2.06 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.

It also reported adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter 2019 of $48.9 million ($2.53 per diluted share) compared to $43.2 million ($2.20 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter, a 15% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was adjusted for a $7.1 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.27 per diluted share), a $0.6 million pre-tax charge for real estate related charges ($0.03 per diluted share), and a $0.6 million pre-tax gain from a legal settlement ($0.03 per diluted share). Net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was adjusted for a $3.7 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.14 per diluted share).

"We delivered a very strong quarter. We grew revenue 6%, increased used unit sales 15%, delivered 8% parts and service gross profit growth, grew F&I gross profit by 8%, and grew adjusted EPS 15%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we signed an agreement to acquire 20 Park Place luxury franchises in the Dallas Fort Worth Market. This acquisition will transform our total portfolio to 50% luxury stores and add approximately $1.9 billion in expected annualized revenues. We believe these acquisitions coupled with our announced divestitures, will strategically make Asbury a stronger company."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operational Summary

Total company:

  • Total revenue increased 6%; gross profit increased 7%
  • Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 15.9%
  • SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 10 basis points to 68.3%
  • Adjusted operating margin increased 10 basis point to 4.6%
  • Adjusted EPS increased 15%

Same store:

  • Total revenue increased 2%; gross profit increased 3%
  • Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 16.0%
  • New vehicle revenue decreased 3%; gross profit decreased 4%
  • Used vehicle retail revenue increased 10%; gross profit increased 1%
  • Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 4%
  • Parts and service revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 4%

Strategic Highlights:

  • Signed an agreement to acquire 20 Park Place luxury franchises that we expect to close in March 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect these dealerships to generate approximately $1.9 billion in annualized revenue.
  • Acquired a Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram store in the Denver market in late January 2020. We expect this store to generate approximately $124 million in annual revenues.
  • Signed an agreement to divest all five stores in the Mississippi market that we expect to close in March 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. These dealerships generated approximately $334 million in annualized revenue.
  • Signed an agreement to divest our Nissan Atlanta store that we expect to close in February 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. This dealership generated approximately $77 million in annualized revenue.

For the full year 2019, the Company reported net income of $184.4 million ($9.55 per diluted share) compared to $168.0 million ($8.28 per diluted share) in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2019 was $182.5 million ($9.46 per diluted share) compared to $170.8 million ($8.41 per diluted share) in the prior year period, a 12% increase in adjusted EPS.

Additional commentary regarding the fourth quarter results will be provided during the earnings conference call on February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.  The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed at www.asburyauto.com.  A replay will be available at these sites for 30 days.

In addition, a live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (800) 353-6461 (domestic), or (334) 323-0501 (international); passcode - 5777116.  Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode - 5777116.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S.  Asbury currently operates 89 dealerships, consisting of 110 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles.  Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers.  Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy.  These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its IT initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, including its ability to complete and realize the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition of the Park Place family of dealerships.  Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures.  There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

REVENUE:






New vehicle

$

1,039.4

$

1,022.4

$

17.0

2

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

491.5

427.9

63.6

15

%

Wholesale

49.7

45.5

4.2

9

%

     Total used vehicle

541.2

473.4

67.8

14

%

Parts and service

229.7

211.1

18.6

9

%

Finance and insurance, net

83.7

77.3

6.4

8

%

TOTAL REVENUE

1,894.0

1,784.2

109.8

6

%

GROSS PROFIT:






New vehicle

44.7

43.9

0.8

2

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

30.9

29.3

1.6

5

%

Wholesale

0.4



0.4

%

     Total used vehicle

31.3

29.3

2.0

7

%

Parts and service

141.9

131.3

10.6

8

%

Finance and insurance, net

83.7

77.3

6.4

8

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT

301.6

281.8

19.8

7

%

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Selling, general and administrative

206.1

192.2

13.9

7

%

Depreciation and amortization

9.5

8.5

1.0

12

%

Franchise rights impairment

7.1

3.7

3.4

92

%

Other operating (income) expenses, net

(0.2)

0.1

(0.3)

NM

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

79.1

77.3

1.8

2

%

OTHER EXPENSES:






Floor plan interest expense

8.2

9.5

(1.3)

(14)

%

Other interest expense, net

13.7

13.7



%

Total other expenses, net

21.9

23.2

(1.3)

(6)

%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

57.2

54.1

3.1

6

%

Income tax expense

13.6

13.7

(0.1)

(1)

%

NET INCOME

$

43.6

$

40.4

$

3.2

8

%

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






Basic—






Net income

$

2.28

$

2.09

$

0.19

9

%

Diluted—






Net income

$

2.26

$

2.06

$

0.20

10

%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:






Basic

19.1

19.3

(0.2)

(1)

%

Restricted stock

0.1

0.1



%

Performance share units

0.1

0.2

(0.1)

(50)

%

Diluted

19.3

19.6

(0.3)

(2)

%

______________________________

NMNot Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

7,055

6,452

603

9

%

Import

15,723

16,394

(671)

(4)

%

Domestic

4,829

4,951

(122)

(2)

%

     Total new vehicle

27,607

27,797

(190)

(1)

%

Used vehicle retail

22,272

19,298

2,974

15

%

Used to new ratio

80.7

%

69.4

%

1130 bps


Average selling price






New vehicle

$

37,650

$

36,781

$

869

2

%

Used vehicle retail

22,068

22,173

(105)

%

Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,586

$

3,487

$

99

3

%

Import

674

830

(156)

(19)

%

Domestic

1,822

1,575

247

16

%

Total new vehicle

1,619

1,579

40

3

%

Used vehicle retail

1,387

1,518

(131)

(9)

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,678

1,641

37

2

%

Front end yield (1)

3,194

3,196

(2)

%

Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.5

%

6.4

%

10 bps


Import

2.3

%

2.9

%

(60) bps


Domestic

4.4

%

3.9

%

50 bps


Total new vehicle

4.3

%

4.3

%

0 bps


Used vehicle retail

6.3

%

6.8

%

(50) bps


Parts and service

61.8

%

62.2

%

(40) bps


Total gross profit margin

15.9

%

15.8

%

10 bps


SG&A metrics






Rent expense

$

6.8

$

6.5

$

0.3

5

%

Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit

68.3

%

68.2

%

10 bps


SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit

66.1

%

65.9

%

20 bps


Operating metrics






Income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.2

%

4.3

%

(10) bps


Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

26.2

%

27.4

%

(120) bps


Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.6

%

4.5

%

10 bps


Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

28.6

%

28.7

%

(10) bps


Revenue mix






New vehicle

54.9

%

57.3

%



Used vehicle retail

26.0

%

24.0

%



Used vehicle wholesale

2.6

%

2.6

%



Parts and service

12.1

%

11.8

%



Finance and insurance

4.4

%

4.3

%



     Total revenue

100.0

%

100.0

%



Gross profit mix






New vehicle

14.8

%

15.6

%



Used vehicle retail

10.3

%

10.4

%



Used vehicle wholesale

0.1

%

%



Parts and service

47.0

%

46.6

%



Finance and insurance

27.8

%

27.4

%



     Total gross profit

100.0

%

100.0

%



_____________________________

(1)

Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Revenue






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

387.7

$

351.5

$

36.2

10

%

Import

426.9

460.8

(33.9)

(7)

%

Domestic

169.0

200.0

(31.0)

(16)

%

     Total new vehicle

983.6

1,012.3

(28.7)

(3)

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

465.5

422.6

42.9

10

%

Wholesale

48.0

44.7

3.3

7

%

     Total used vehicle

513.5

467.3

46.2

10

%

Parts and service

218.4

208.8

9.6

5

%

Finance and insurance

79.6

76.4

3.2

4

%

Total revenue

$

1,795.1

$

1,764.8

$

30.3

2

%








Gross profit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

25.3

$

22.5

$

2.8

12

%

Import

9.3

13.3

(4.0)

(30)

%

Domestic

7.3

7.8

(0.5)

(6)

%

     Total new vehicle

41.9

43.6

(1.7)

(4)

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

29.3

29.0

0.3

1

%

Wholesale

0.5



0.5

%

     Total used vehicle

29.8

29.0

0.8

3

%

Parts and service:






Customer pay

76.5

73.4

3.1

4

%

Warranty

21.2

20.1

1.1

5

%

Wholesale parts

6.0

5.9

0.1

2

%

     Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

103.7

99.4

4.3

4

%

Reconditioning and preparation

31.4

30.4

1.0

3

%

Total parts and service

135.1

129.8

5.3

4

%

Finance and insurance

79.6

76.4

3.2

4

%

Total gross profit

$

286.4

$

278.8

$

7.6

3

%








SG&A expense

$

196.6

$

189.6

$

7.0

4

%

SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit

68.6

%

68.0

%

60 bps


_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

7,028

6,452

576

9

%

Import

14,922

16,047

(1,125)

(7)

%

Domestic

4,109

4,951

(842)

(17)

%

     Total new vehicle

26,059

27,450

(1,391)

(5)

%

Used vehicle retail

20,905

19,050

1,855

10

%

Used to new ratio

80.2

%

69.4

%

1080

bps









Average selling price






New vehicle

$

37,745

$

36,878

$

867

2

%

Used vehicle retail

22,267

22,184

83

%








Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,600

$

3,487

$

113

3

%

Import

623

829

(206)

(25)

%

Domestic

1,777

1,575

202

13

%

Total new vehicle

1,608

1,588

20

1

%

Used vehicle retail

1,402

1,522

(120)

(8)

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,695

1,643

52

3

%

Front end yield (1)

3,211

3,204

7

%








Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.5

%

6.4

%

10

bps

Import

2.2

%

2.9

%

(70)

bps

Domestic

4.3

%

3.9

%

40

bps

Total new vehicle

4.3

%

4.3

%

0

bps

Used vehicle retail

6.3

%

6.9

%

(60)

bps

Parts and service:






Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

47.5

%

47.6

%

(10)

bps

Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation

61.9

%

62.2

%

(30)

bps

Total gross profit margin

16.0

%

15.8

%

20

bps

_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.



(1)

Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

REVENUE:






New vehicle

$

3,863.3

$

3,788.7

$

74.6

2

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

1,941.3

1,783.3

158.0

9

%

Wholesale

190.3

189.1

1.2

1

%

     Total used vehicle

2,131.6

1,972.4

159.2

8

%

Parts and service

899.4

821.0

78.4

10

%

Finance and insurance, net

316.0

292.3

23.7

8

%

TOTAL REVENUE

7,210.3

6,874.4

335.9

5

%

GROSS PROFIT:






New vehicle

159.5

165.2

(5.7)

(3)

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

133.1

127.8

5.3

4

%

Wholesale

1.0

1.9

(0.9)

(47)

%

     Total used vehicle

134.1

129.7

4.4

3

%

Parts and service

559.3

515.8

43.5

8

%

Finance and insurance, net

316.0

292.3

23.7

8

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT

1,168.9

1,103.0

65.9

6

%

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Selling, general and administrative

799.8

755.8

44.0

6

%

Depreciation and amortization

36.2

33.7

2.5

7

%

Franchise rights impairment

7.1

3.7

3.4

92

%

Other operating expense (income), net

0.8

(1.1)

1.9

173

%

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

325.0

310.9

14.1

5

%

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):






Floor plan interest expense

37.9

32.5

5.4

17

%

Other interest expense, net

54.9

53.1

1.8

3

%

Swap interest expense



0.5

(0.5)

(100)

%

Gain on divestiture

(11.7)



(11.7)

%

Total other expenses, net

81.1

86.1

(5.0)

(6)

%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

243.9

224.8

19.1

8

%

Income tax expense

59.5

56.8

2.7

5

%

NET INCOME

$

184.4

$

168.0

$

16.4

10

%

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






Basic—






Net income

$

9.65

$

8.36

$

1.29

15

%

Diluted—






Net income

$

9.55

$

8.28

$

1.27

15

%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:






Basic

19.1

20.1

(1.0)

(5)

%

Restricted stock

0.1

0.1



%

Performance share units

0.1

0.1



%

Diluted

19.3

20.3

(1.0)

(5)

%

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)

(Unaudited)


For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

23,988

22,979

1,009

4

%

Import

61,420

62,939

(1,519)

(2)

%

Domestic

19,835

19,357

478

2

%

     Total new vehicle

105,243

105,275

(32)

%

Used vehicle retail

88,602

82,377

6,225

8

%

Used to new ratio

84.2

%

78.2

%

600

bps

Average selling price






New vehicle

$

36,708

$

35,989

$

719

2

%

Used vehicle retail

21,910

21,648

262

1

%

Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,473

$

3,481

$

(8)

%

Import

685

836

(151)

(18)

%

Domestic

1,719

1,684

35

2

%

Total new vehicle

1,516

1,569

(53)

(3)

%

Used vehicle retail

1,502

1,551

(49)

(3)

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,630

1,558

72

5

%

Front end yield (1)

3,140

3,119

21

1

%

Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.3

%

6.5

%

(20)

bps

Import

2.4

%

2.9

%

(50)

bps

Domestic

4.3

%

4.3

%

0

bps

Total new vehicle

4.1

%

4.4

%

(30)

bps

Used vehicle retail

6.9

%

7.2

%

(30)

bps

Parts and service

62.2

%

62.8

%

(60)

bps

Total gross profit margin

16.2

%

16.0

%

20

bps

SG&A metrics






Rent expense

$

27.1

$

25.6

$

1.5

6

%

Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit

68.4

%

68.5

%

(10)

bps

SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit

66.1

%

66.2

%

(10)

bps

Operating metrics






Income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.5

%

4.5

%

bps

Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

27.8

%

28.2

%

(40)

bps

Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.6

%

4.6

%

bps

Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

28.6

%

28.5

%

10

bps

Revenue mix






New vehicle

53.6

%

55.1

%



Used vehicle retail

26.9

%

25.9

%



Used vehicle wholesale

2.6

%

2.8

%



Parts and service

12.5

%

11.9

%



Finance and insurance

4.4

%

4.3

%



     Total revenue

100.0

%

100.0

%



Gross profit mix






New vehicle

13.6

%

15.0

%



Used vehicle retail

11.5

%

11.5

%



Used vehicle wholesale

0.1

%

0.2

%



Parts and service

47.8

%

46.8

%



Finance and insurance

27.0

%

26.5

%



     Total gross profit

100.0

%

100.0

%



_____________________________

(1)

Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)

(Unaudited)


For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Revenue






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

1,314.4

$

1,235.3

$

79.1

6

%

Import

1,687.1

1,744.8

(57.7)

(3)

%

Domestic

681.0

763.2

(82.2)

(11)

%

     Total new vehicle

3,682.5

3,743.3

(60.8)

(2)

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

1,848.9

1,755.7

93.2

5

%

Wholesale

183.9

185.4

(1.5)

(1)

%

     Total used vehicle

2,032.8

1,941.1

91.7

5

%

Parts and service

867.0

810.9

56.1

7

%

Finance and insurance, net

302.4

287.1

15.3

5

%

Total revenue

$

6,884.7

$

6,782.4

$

102.3

2

%








Gross profit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

83.4

$

80.0

$

3.4

4

%

Import

39.9

51.0

(11.1)

(22)

%

Domestic

27.9

32.6

(4.7)

(14)

%

     Total new vehicle

151.2

163.6

(12.4)

(8)

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

126.0

126.1

(0.1)

%

Wholesale

1.1

2.0

(0.9)

(45)

%

     Total used vehicle

127.1

128.1

(1.0)

(1)

%

Parts and service:






Customer pay

305.4

288.6

16.8

6

%

Warranty

85.4

76.1

9.3

12

%

Wholesale parts

23.4

22.5

0.9

4

%

     Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

414.2

387.2

27.0

7

%

Reconditioning and preparation

124.5

122.0

2.5

2

%

Total parts and service

538.7

509.2

29.5

6

%

Finance and insurance

302.4

287.1

15.3

5

%

Total gross profit

$

1,119.4

$

1,088.0

$

31.4

3

%








SG&A expense

$

766.0

$

743.9

$

22.1

3

%

SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit

68.4

%

68.4

%

0 bps


_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited)


For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

23,890

22,979

911

4

%

Import

59,539

61,305

(1,766)

(3)

%

Domestic

16,817

19,357

(2,540)

(13)

%

     Total new vehicle

100,246

103,641

(3,395)

(3)

%

Used vehicle retail

83,822

80,963

2,859

4

%

Used to new ratio

83.6

%

78.1

%

550

bps









Average selling price






New vehicle

$

36,735

$

36,118

$

617

2

%

Used vehicle retail

22,057

21,685

372

2

%








Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,491

$

3,481

$

10

%

Import

670

832

(162)

(19)

%

Domestic

1,659

1,684

(25)

(1)

%

Total new vehicle

1,508

1,579

(71)

(4)

%

Used vehicle retail

1,503

1,558

(55)

(4)

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,643

1,555

88

6

%

Front end yield (1)

3,149

3,125

24

1

%








Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.3

%

6.5

%

(20)

bps

Import

2.4

%

2.9

%

(50)

bps

Domestic

4.1

%

4.3

%

(20)

bps

Total new vehicle

4.1

%

4.4

%

(30)

bps

Used vehicle retail

6.8

%

7.2

%

(40)

bps

Parts and service:






Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

47.8

%

47.7

%

10

bps

Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation

62.1

%

62.8

%

(70)

bps

Total gross profit margin

16.2

%

16.0

%

20

bps

_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.



(1)

Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Additional Disclosures (In millions)

(Unaudited)


December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Increase
(Decrease)

% Change

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA






Cash and cash equivalents

$

3.5

$

8.3

$

(4.8)

(58)

%

New vehicle inventory

802.6

(a)

867.2

(64.6)

(7)

%

Used vehicle inventory

140.1

(b)

158.9

(18.8)

(12)

%

Parts inventory

42.3

(c)

41.5

0.8

2

%

Total current assets

1,602.6

1,553.0

49.6

3

%

Floor plan notes payable

788.0

(d)

966.1

(178.1)

(18)

%

Total current liabilities

1,247.0

1,303.3

(56.3)

(4)

%








CAPITALIZATION:






Long-term debt (including current portion)

$

939.4

(e)

$

905.3

$

34.1

4

%

Shareholders' equity

646.3

473.2

173.1

37

%

Total

$

1,585.7

$

1,378.5

$

207.2

15

%

_____________________________

(a)

Excluding $56.3 million of new vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019

(b)

Excluding $8.6 million of used vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019

(c)

Excluding $2.8 million of parts inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019

(d)

Excluding $62.8 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019

(e)

Excluding $28.1 million of Long-term debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

DAYS SUPPLY


New vehicle inventory

66

67

Used vehicle inventory

29

34

_____________________

Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.

Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand-



For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Luxury:


Mercedes-Benz

7

%

6

%

Lexus

7

%

7

%

BMW

6

%

5

%

Acura

4

%

4

%

Infiniti

3

%

3

%

Other luxury

7

%

8

%

Total luxury

34

%

33

%

Imports:


Honda

18

%

19

%

Nissan

8

%

11

%

Toyota

13

%

12

%

Other imports

6

%

5

%

Total imports

45

%

47

%

Domestic:


Ford

9

%

10

%

Chevrolet

6

%

5

%

Dodge

3

%

3

%

Other domestics

3

%

2

%

Total domestic

21

%

20

%

Total New Vehicle Revenue

100

%

100

%

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.
Supplemental Disclosures
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items.  In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.

The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics:

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions)

Adjusted leverage ratio:


Long-term debt (including current portion and HFS)

$

967.5

$

905.9




Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("EBITDA"):


Net Income

$

184.4

$

181.2




Add:


Depreciation and amortization

36.2

35.2

Income tax expense

59.5

59.8

Swap and other interest expense

54.9

54.8

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("EBITDA")

$

335.0

$

331.0




Non-core items - expense (income):


Gain on divestiture

$

(11.7)

$

(11.7)

Legal settlements

(0.6)

$


Gain on sale of real estate

(0.3)

(0.3)

Franchise rights impairment

7.1

3.7

Real estate-related charges

0.6


Fixed assets write-off

2.4

2.4

  Total non-core items

(2.5)

(5.9)




Adjusted EBITDA

$

332.5

$

325.1




Adjusted leverage ratio

2.9

2.8

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(In millions, except per share data)

Adjusted income from operations:


Income from operations

$

79.1

$

77.3

Franchise rights impairment

7.1

3.7

Legal settlements

(0.6)


Real estate-related charges

0.6


Adjusted income from operations

$

86.2

$

81.0








Adjusted net income:


Net income

$

43.6

$

40.4




Non-core items - (income) expense:


Franchise rights impairment

7.1

3.7

Legal settlements

(0.6)


Real estate-related charges

0.6


Income tax effect on non-core items above

(1.8)

(0.9)

Total non-core items

5.3

2.8

Adjusted net income

$

48.9

$

43.2




Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):


Diluted EPS

$

2.26

$

2.06




Total non-core items

0.27

0.14

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

2.53

$

2.20




Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

19.3

19.6

For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(In millions, except per
share data)

Adjusted income from operations:


Income from operations

$

325.0

$

310.9

Franchise rights impairment

7.1

3.7

Legal settlements

(0.6)

(0.7)

Gain on sale of real estate

(0.3)


Real estate-related charges

0.6


Fixed assets write-off

2.4


Adjusted income from operations

$

334.2

$

313.9




Adjusted net income:


Net income

$

184.4

$

168.0




Non-core items - (income) expense:


Franchise rights impairment

7.1

3.7

Gain on divestiture

(11.7)


Gain on sale of real estate

(0.3)


Fixed assets write-off

2.4


Real estate-related charges

0.6


Legal settlements

(0.6)

(0.7)

Income tax effect on non-core items above

0.6

(0.8)

2017 Tax Act Adjustment



0.6

Total non-core items

(1.9)

2.8

Adjusted net income

$

182.5

$

170.8




Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):


Diluted EPS

$

9.55

$

8.28




Total non-core items

(0.09)

0.13

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

9.46

$

8.41




Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

19.3

20.3

