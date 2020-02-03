Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the fourth quarter 2019 of $43.6 million ($2.26 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $40.4 million ($2.06 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter.

It also reported adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter 2019 of $48.9 million ($2.53 per diluted share) compared to $43.2 million ($2.20 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter, a 15% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was adjusted for a $7.1 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.27 per diluted share), a $0.6 million pre-tax charge for real estate related charges ($0.03 per diluted share), and a $0.6 million pre-tax gain from a legal settlement ($0.03 per diluted share). Net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was adjusted for a $3.7 million pre-tax charge for franchise rights impairments ($0.14 per diluted share).

"We delivered a very strong quarter. We grew revenue 6%, increased used unit sales 15%, delivered 8% parts and service gross profit growth, grew F&I gross profit by 8%, and grew adjusted EPS 15%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we signed an agreement to acquire 20 Park Place luxury franchises in the Dallas Fort Worth Market. This acquisition will transform our total portfolio to 50% luxury stores and add approximately $1.9 billion in expected annualized revenues. We believe these acquisitions coupled with our announced divestitures, will strategically make Asbury a stronger company."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operational Summary

Total company:

Total revenue increased 6%; gross profit increased 7%

Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 15.9%

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 10 basis points to 68.3%

Adjusted operating margin increased 10 basis point to 4.6%

Adjusted EPS increased 15%

Same store:

Total revenue increased 2%; gross profit increased 3%

Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 16.0%

New vehicle revenue decreased 3%; gross profit decreased 4%

Used vehicle retail revenue increased 10%; gross profit increased 1%

Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 4%

Parts and service revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 4%

Strategic Highlights:

Signed an agreement to acquire 20 Park Place luxury franchises that we expect to close in March 2020 , subject to customary closing conditions. We expect these dealerships to generate approximately $1.9 billion in annualized revenue.

, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect these dealerships to generate approximately in annualized revenue. Acquired a Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram store in the Denver market in late January 2020 . We expect this store to generate approximately $124 million in annual revenues.

market in late . We expect this store to generate approximately in annual revenues. Signed an agreement to divest all five stores in the Mississippi market that we expect to close in March 2020 , subject to customary closing conditions. These dealerships generated approximately $334 million in annualized revenue.

market that we expect to close in , subject to customary closing conditions. These dealerships generated approximately in annualized revenue. Signed an agreement to divest our Nissan Atlanta store that we expect to close in February 2020 , subject to customary closing conditions. This dealership generated approximately $77 million in annualized revenue.

For the full year 2019, the Company reported net income of $184.4 million ($9.55 per diluted share) compared to $168.0 million ($8.28 per diluted share) in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2019 was $182.5 million ($9.46 per diluted share) compared to $170.8 million ($8.41 per diluted share) in the prior year period, a 12% increase in adjusted EPS.

Additional commentary regarding the fourth quarter results will be provided during the earnings conference call on February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed at www.asburyauto.com . A replay will be available at these sites for 30 days.

In addition, a live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (800) 353-6461 (domestic), or (334) 323-0501 (international); passcode - 5777116. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode - 5777116.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 89 dealerships, consisting of 110 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its IT initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, including its ability to complete and realize the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition of the Park Place family of dealerships. Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



REVENUE:













New vehicle $ 1,039.4



$ 1,022.4



$ 17.0



2 % Used vehicle:













Retail 491.5



427.9



63.6



15 % Wholesale 49.7



45.5



4.2



9 % Total used vehicle 541.2



473.4



67.8



14 % Parts and service 229.7



211.1



18.6



9 % Finance and insurance, net 83.7



77.3



6.4



8 % TOTAL REVENUE 1,894.0



1,784.2



109.8



6 % GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle 44.7



43.9



0.8



2 % Used vehicle:













Retail 30.9



29.3



1.6



5 % Wholesale 0.4



—



0.4



— % Total used vehicle 31.3



29.3



2.0



7 % Parts and service 141.9



131.3



10.6



8 % Finance and insurance, net 83.7



77.3



6.4



8 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 301.6



281.8



19.8



7 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Selling, general and administrative 206.1



192.2



13.9



7 % Depreciation and amortization 9.5



8.5



1.0



12 % Franchise rights impairment 7.1



3.7



3.4



92 % Other operating (income) expenses, net (0.2)



0.1



(0.3)



NM INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 79.1



77.3



1.8



2 % OTHER EXPENSES:













Floor plan interest expense 8.2



9.5



(1.3)



(14) % Other interest expense, net 13.7



13.7



—



— % Total other expenses, net 21.9



23.2



(1.3)



(6) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 57.2



54.1



3.1



6 % Income tax expense 13.6



13.7



(0.1)



(1) % NET INCOME $ 43.6



$ 40.4



$ 3.2



8 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:













Basic—













Net income $ 2.28



$ 2.09



$ 0.19



9 % Diluted—













Net income $ 2.26



$ 2.06



$ 0.20



10 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:













Basic 19.1



19.3



(0.2)



(1) % Restricted stock 0.1



0.1



—



— % Performance share units 0.1



0.2



(0.1)



(50) % Diluted 19.3



19.6



(0.3)



(2) %

______________________________ NM—Not Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 7,055



6,452



603



9 % Import 15,723



16,394



(671)



(4) % Domestic 4,829



4,951



(122)



(2) % Total new vehicle 27,607



27,797



(190)



(1) % Used vehicle retail 22,272



19,298



2,974



15 % Used to new ratio 80.7 %

69.4 %

1130 bps





Average selling price













New vehicle $ 37,650



$ 36,781



$ 869



2 % Used vehicle retail 22,068



22,173



(105)



— % Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,586



$ 3,487



$ 99



3 % Import 674



830



(156)



(19) % Domestic 1,822



1,575



247



16 % Total new vehicle 1,619



1,579



40



3 % Used vehicle retail 1,387



1,518



(131)



(9) % Finance and insurance, net 1,678



1,641



37



2 % Front end yield (1) 3,194



3,196



(2)



— % Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.5 %

6.4 %

10 bps





Import 2.3 %

2.9 %

(60) bps





Domestic 4.4 %

3.9 %

50 bps





Total new vehicle 4.3 %

4.3 %

0 bps





Used vehicle retail 6.3 %

6.8 %

(50) bps





Parts and service 61.8 %

62.2 %

(40) bps





Total gross profit margin 15.9 %

15.8 %

10 bps





SG&A metrics













Rent expense $ 6.8



$ 6.5



$ 0.3



5 % Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 68.3 %

68.2 %

10 bps





SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit 66.1 %

65.9 %

20 bps





Operating metrics













Income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.2 %

4.3 %

(10) bps





Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 26.2 %

27.4 %

(120) bps





Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.6 %

4.5 %

10 bps





Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 28.6 %

28.7 %

(10) bps





Revenue mix













New vehicle 54.9 %

57.3 %







Used vehicle retail 26.0 %

24.0 %







Used vehicle wholesale 2.6 %

2.6 %







Parts and service 12.1 %

11.8 %







Finance and insurance 4.4 %

4.3 %







Total revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %







Gross profit mix













New vehicle 14.8 %

15.6 %







Used vehicle retail 10.3 %

10.4 %







Used vehicle wholesale 0.1 %

— %







Parts and service 47.0 %

46.6 %







Finance and insurance 27.8 %

27.4 %







Total gross profit 100.0 %

100.0 %









_____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Revenue













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 387.7



$ 351.5



$ 36.2



10 % Import 426.9



460.8



(33.9)



(7) % Domestic 169.0



200.0



(31.0)



(16) % Total new vehicle 983.6



1,012.3



(28.7)



(3) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 465.5



422.6



42.9



10 % Wholesale 48.0



44.7



3.3



7 % Total used vehicle 513.5



467.3



46.2



10 % Parts and service 218.4



208.8



9.6



5 % Finance and insurance 79.6



76.4



3.2



4 % Total revenue $ 1,795.1



$ 1,764.8



$ 30.3



2 %















Gross profit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 25.3



$ 22.5



$ 2.8



12 % Import 9.3



13.3



(4.0)



(30) % Domestic 7.3



7.8



(0.5)



(6) % Total new vehicle 41.9



43.6



(1.7)



(4) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 29.3



29.0



0.3



1 % Wholesale 0.5



—



0.5



— % Total used vehicle 29.8



29.0



0.8



3 % Parts and service:













Customer pay 76.5



73.4



3.1



4 % Warranty 21.2



20.1



1.1



5 % Wholesale parts 6.0



5.9



0.1



2 % Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 103.7



99.4



4.3



4 % Reconditioning and preparation 31.4



30.4



1.0



3 % Total parts and service 135.1



129.8



5.3



4 % Finance and insurance 79.6



76.4



3.2



4 % Total gross profit $ 286.4



$ 278.8



$ 7.6



3 %















SG&A expense $ 196.6



$ 189.6



$ 7.0



4 % SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit 68.6 %

68.0 %

60 bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 7,028



6,452



576



9 % Import 14,922



16,047



(1,125)



(7) % Domestic 4,109



4,951



(842)



(17) % Total new vehicle 26,059



27,450



(1,391)



(5) % Used vehicle retail 20,905



19,050



1,855



10 % Used to new ratio 80.2 %

69.4 %

1080 bps



















Average selling price













New vehicle $ 37,745



$ 36,878



$ 867



2 % Used vehicle retail 22,267



22,184



83



— %















Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,600



$ 3,487



$ 113



3 % Import 623



829



(206)



(25) % Domestic 1,777



1,575



202



13 % Total new vehicle 1,608



1,588



20



1 % Used vehicle retail 1,402



1,522



(120)



(8) % Finance and insurance, net 1,695



1,643



52



3 % Front end yield (1) 3,211



3,204



7



— %















Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.5 %

6.4 %

10 bps



Import 2.2 %

2.9 %

(70) bps



Domestic 4.3 %

3.9 %

40 bps



Total new vehicle 4.3 %

4.3 %

0 bps



Used vehicle retail 6.3 %

6.9 %

(60) bps



Parts and service:













Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 47.5 %

47.6 %

(10) bps



Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation



61.9 %

62.2 %

(30) bps



Total gross profit margin 16.0 %

15.8 %

20 bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.



(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



REVENUE:













New vehicle $ 3,863.3



$ 3,788.7



$ 74.6



2 % Used vehicle:













Retail 1,941.3



1,783.3



158.0



9 % Wholesale 190.3



189.1



1.2



1 % Total used vehicle 2,131.6



1,972.4



159.2



8 % Parts and service 899.4



821.0



78.4



10 % Finance and insurance, net 316.0



292.3



23.7



8 % TOTAL REVENUE 7,210.3



6,874.4



335.9



5 % GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle 159.5



165.2



(5.7)



(3) % Used vehicle:













Retail 133.1



127.8



5.3



4 % Wholesale 1.0



1.9



(0.9)



(47) % Total used vehicle 134.1



129.7



4.4



3 % Parts and service 559.3



515.8



43.5



8 % Finance and insurance, net 316.0



292.3



23.7



8 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 1,168.9



1,103.0



65.9



6 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Selling, general and administrative 799.8



755.8



44.0



6 % Depreciation and amortization 36.2



33.7



2.5



7 % Franchise rights impairment 7.1



3.7



3.4



92 % Other operating expense (income), net 0.8



(1.1)



1.9



173 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 325.0



310.9



14.1



5 % OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):













Floor plan interest expense 37.9



32.5



5.4



17 % Other interest expense, net 54.9



53.1



1.8



3 % Swap interest expense —



0.5



(0.5)



(100) % Gain on divestiture (11.7)



—



(11.7)



— % Total other expenses, net 81.1



86.1



(5.0)



(6) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 243.9



224.8



19.1



8 % Income tax expense 59.5



56.8



2.7



5 % NET INCOME $ 184.4



$ 168.0



$ 16.4



10 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:













Basic—













Net income $ 9.65



$ 8.36



$ 1.29



15 % Diluted—













Net income $ 9.55



$ 8.28



$ 1.27



15 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:













Basic 19.1



20.1



(1.0)



(5) % Restricted stock 0.1



0.1



—



— % Performance share units 0.1



0.1



—



— % Diluted 19.3



20.3



(1.0)



(5) %

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data) (Unaudited)



For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 23,988



22,979



1,009



4 % Import 61,420



62,939



(1,519)



(2) % Domestic 19,835



19,357



478



2 % Total new vehicle 105,243



105,275



(32)



— % Used vehicle retail 88,602



82,377



6,225



8 % Used to new ratio 84.2 %

78.2 %

600 bps



Average selling price













New vehicle $ 36,708



$ 35,989



$ 719



2 % Used vehicle retail 21,910



21,648



262



1 % Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,473



$ 3,481



$ (8)



— % Import 685



836



(151)



(18) % Domestic 1,719



1,684



35



2 % Total new vehicle 1,516



1,569



(53)



(3) % Used vehicle retail 1,502



1,551



(49)



(3) % Finance and insurance, net 1,630



1,558



72



5 % Front end yield (1) 3,140



3,119



21



1 % Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.3 %

6.5 %

(20) bps



Import 2.4 %

2.9 %

(50) bps



Domestic 4.3 %

4.3 %

0 bps



Total new vehicle 4.1 %

4.4 %

(30) bps



Used vehicle retail 6.9 %

7.2 %

(30) bps



Parts and service 62.2 %

62.8 %

(60) bps



Total gross profit margin 16.2 %

16.0 %

20 bps



SG&A metrics













Rent expense $ 27.1



$ 25.6



$ 1.5



6 % Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 68.4 %

68.5 %

(10) bps



SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit 66.1 %

66.2 %

(10) bps



Operating metrics













Income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.5 %

4.5 %

— bps



Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 27.8 %

28.2 %

(40) bps



Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.6 %

4.6 %

— bps



Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 28.6 %

28.5 %

10 bps



Revenue mix













New vehicle 53.6 %

55.1 %







Used vehicle retail 26.9 %

25.9 %







Used vehicle wholesale 2.6 %

2.8 %







Parts and service 12.5 %

11.9 %







Finance and insurance 4.4 %

4.3 %







Total revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %







Gross profit mix













New vehicle 13.6 %

15.0 %







Used vehicle retail 11.5 %

11.5 %







Used vehicle wholesale 0.1 %

0.2 %







Parts and service 47.8 %

46.8 %







Finance and insurance 27.0 %

26.5 %







Total gross profit 100.0 %

100.0 %









_____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions) (Unaudited)



For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Revenue













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 1,314.4



$ 1,235.3



$ 79.1



6 % Import 1,687.1



1,744.8



(57.7)



(3) % Domestic 681.0



763.2



(82.2)



(11) % Total new vehicle 3,682.5



3,743.3



(60.8)



(2) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 1,848.9



1,755.7



93.2



5 % Wholesale 183.9



185.4



(1.5)



(1) % Total used vehicle 2,032.8



1,941.1



91.7



5 % Parts and service 867.0



810.9



56.1



7 % Finance and insurance, net 302.4



287.1



15.3



5 % Total revenue $ 6,884.7



$ 6,782.4



$ 102.3



2 %















Gross profit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 83.4



$ 80.0



$ 3.4



4 % Import 39.9



51.0



(11.1)



(22) % Domestic 27.9



32.6



(4.7)



(14) % Total new vehicle 151.2



163.6



(12.4)



(8) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 126.0



126.1



(0.1)



— % Wholesale 1.1



2.0



(0.9)



(45) % Total used vehicle 127.1



128.1



(1.0)



(1) % Parts and service:













Customer pay 305.4



288.6



16.8



6 % Warranty 85.4



76.1



9.3



12 % Wholesale parts 23.4



22.5



0.9



4 % Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 414.2



387.2



27.0



7 % Reconditioning and preparation 124.5



122.0



2.5



2 % Total parts and service 538.7



509.2



29.5



6 % Finance and insurance 302.4



287.1



15.3



5 % Total gross profit $ 1,119.4



$ 1,088.0



$ 31.4



3 %















SG&A expense $ 766.0



$ 743.9



$ 22.1



3 % SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit 68.4 %

68.4 %

0 bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Unaudited)



For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 23,890



22,979



911



4 % Import 59,539



61,305



(1,766)



(3) % Domestic 16,817



19,357



(2,540)



(13) % Total new vehicle 100,246



103,641



(3,395)



(3) % Used vehicle retail 83,822



80,963



2,859



4 % Used to new ratio 83.6 %

78.1 %

550 bps



















Average selling price













New vehicle $ 36,735



$ 36,118



$ 617



2 % Used vehicle retail 22,057



21,685



372



2 %















Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,491



$ 3,481



$ 10



— % Import 670



832



(162)



(19) % Domestic 1,659



1,684



(25)



(1) % Total new vehicle 1,508



1,579



(71)



(4) % Used vehicle retail 1,503



1,558



(55)



(4) % Finance and insurance, net 1,643



1,555



88



6 % Front end yield (1) 3,149



3,125



24



1 %















Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.3 %

6.5 %

(20) bps



Import 2.4 %

2.9 %

(50) bps



Domestic 4.1 %

4.3 %

(20) bps



Total new vehicle 4.1 %

4.4 %

(30) bps



Used vehicle retail 6.8 %

7.2 %

(40) bps



Parts and service:













Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 47.8 %

47.7 %

10 bps



Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation 62.1 %

62.8 %

(70) bps



Total gross profit margin 16.2 %

16.0 %

20 bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.



(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Additional Disclosures (In millions) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Increase

(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA













Cash and cash equivalents $ 3.5



$ 8.3



$ (4.8)



(58) % New vehicle inventory 802.6

(a) 867.2



(64.6)



(7) % Used vehicle inventory 140.1

(b) 158.9



(18.8)



(12) % Parts inventory 42.3

(c) 41.5



0.8



2 % Total current assets 1,602.6



1,553.0



49.6



3 % Floor plan notes payable 788.0

(d) 966.1



(178.1)



(18) % Total current liabilities 1,247.0



1,303.3



(56.3)



(4) %















CAPITALIZATION:













Long-term debt (including current portion) $ 939.4

(e) $ 905.3



$ 34.1



4 % Shareholders' equity 646.3



473.2



173.1



37 % Total $ 1,585.7



$ 1,378.5



$ 207.2



15 %

_____________________________ (a) Excluding $56.3 million of new vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019 (b) Excluding $8.6 million of used vehicle inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019 (c) Excluding $2.8 million of parts inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019 (d) Excluding $62.8 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019 (e) Excluding $28.1 million of Long-term debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2019



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 DAYS SUPPLY





New vehicle inventory 66



67

Used vehicle inventory 29



34



_____________________ Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.

Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand-



For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Luxury:





Mercedes-Benz 7 %

6 % Lexus 7 %

7 % BMW 6 %

5 % Acura 4 %

4 % Infiniti 3 %

3 % Other luxury 7 %

8 % Total luxury 34 %

33 % Imports:





Honda 18 %

19 % Nissan 8 %

11 % Toyota 13 %

12 % Other imports 6 %

5 % Total imports 45 %

47 % Domestic:





Ford 9 %

10 % Chevrolet 6 %

5 % Dodge 3 %

3 % Other domestics 3 %

2 % Total domestic 21 %

20 % Total New Vehicle Revenue 100 %

100 %

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.

Supplemental Disclosures

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.

The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics:



For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions) Adjusted leverage ratio:





Long-term debt (including current portion and HFS) $ 967.5



$ 905.9









Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

("EBITDA"):





Net Income $ 184.4



$ 181.2









Add:





Depreciation and amortization 36.2



35.2

Income tax expense 59.5



59.8

Swap and other interest expense 54.9



54.8

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

("EBITDA") $ 335.0



$ 331.0









Non-core items - expense (income):





Gain on divestiture $ (11.7)



$ (11.7)

Legal settlements (0.6)



$ —

Gain on sale of real estate (0.3)



(0.3)

Franchise rights impairment 7.1



3.7

Real estate-related charges 0.6



—

Fixed assets write-off 2.4



2.4

Total non-core items (2.5)



(5.9)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 332.5



$ 325.1









Adjusted leverage ratio 2.9



2.8





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(In millions, except per share data) Adjusted income from operations:





Income from operations $ 79.1



$ 77.3

Franchise rights impairment 7.1



3.7

Legal settlements (0.6)



—

Real estate-related charges 0.6



—

Adjusted income from operations $ 86.2



$ 81.0

















Adjusted net income:





Net income $ 43.6



$ 40.4









Non-core items - (income) expense:





Franchise rights impairment 7.1



3.7

Legal settlements (0.6)



—

Real estate-related charges 0.6



—

Income tax effect on non-core items above (1.8)



(0.9)

Total non-core items 5.3



2.8

Adjusted net income $ 48.9



$ 43.2









Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):





Diluted EPS $ 2.26



$ 2.06









Total non-core items 0.27



0.14

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.53



$ 2.20









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 19.3



19.6





For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(In millions, except per

share data) Adjusted income from operations:





Income from operations $ 325.0



$ 310.9

Franchise rights impairment 7.1



3.7

Legal settlements (0.6)



(0.7)

Gain on sale of real estate (0.3)



—

Real estate-related charges 0.6



—

Fixed assets write-off 2.4



—

Adjusted income from operations $ 334.2



$ 313.9









Adjusted net income:





Net income $ 184.4



$ 168.0









Non-core items - (income) expense:





Franchise rights impairment 7.1



3.7

Gain on divestiture (11.7)



—

Gain on sale of real estate (0.3)



—

Fixed assets write-off 2.4



—

Real estate-related charges 0.6



—

Legal settlements (0.6)



(0.7)

Income tax effect on non-core items above 0.6



(0.8)

2017 Tax Act Adjustment —



0.6

Total non-core items (1.9)



2.8

Adjusted net income $ 182.5



$ 170.8









Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):





Diluted EPS $ 9.55



$ 8.28









Total non-core items (0.09)



0.13

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 9.46



$ 8.41









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 19.3



20.3



SOURCE Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.asburyauto.com

