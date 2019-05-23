ASC Announces the 2020 World Adhesive and Sealant Conference & EXPO

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) is pleased to announce that it will officially host the 10th World Adhesive and Sealant Conference (WAC) scheduled for April 20-22, 2020 in Chicago. The theme will be "Securing the Future." Serving as co-hosts are the Asia Regional Adhesive Council and FEICA, the Association of the European Adhesive and Sealant Industry.



This global conference is held once every four years and rotates between Asia, Europe, and North America.

"Because the World Adhesive and Sealant Conference brings together the worldwide industry—manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers, and academia—in one place over the course of three days, it is truly unique and impactful," said Bill Allmond, ASC's President. "There is no other conference like it."

WAC 2020 will take the place of ASC's Annual Spring Convention and EXPO, and will be held at the Hilton Chicago, near Chicago's most famous attractions.

"Over the last decade, our industry has seen significant growth both here in the U.S. and around the world," said Brian McSwigan, Vice President of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives at Henkel Corporation and Chair of the ASC. "Business opportunities across our industry's markets have been driven by innovation, efficiency improvements and strong leadership. While the future outlook is favorable, there continue to be concerns about international trade, raw material costs, skilled labor, and government regulation. These challenges are felt globally and require increased focus within our industry," he said.

WAC 2020 will feature keynotes from the industry's leading companies and a full two-day program with more than 80 speakers presenting on sustainability, adhesives and raw materials development, key feedstocks, global regulatory developments, market disruptors, end user business needs, mergers and acquisitions, among others. Each region—Asia, Europe, and North America—will provide their unique viewpoint, providing attendees with a valuable opportunity to learn more about the latest developments taking place across the globe.

Additionally, the WAC EXPO will be held on April 21 and will feature more than 130 exhibitors.



"On behalf of The Adhesive and Sealant Council, our co-hosts and co-promoters, and the U.S. adhesive and sealant industry, we are honored to welcome the global community to WAC 2020 and look forward to seeing you in Chicago," Allmond said.

For more information about WAC 2020, visit www.WAC2020.org.





SOURCE The Adhesive and Sealant Council