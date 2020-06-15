ASCAP Experience: Home Edition Presents ASCAP Virtual Pop And Screen Music Awards Programming On June 18 And 25

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, ASCAP will combine two of its signature events into one virtual celebration of music creators. ASCAP Experience: Home Edition programming will support ASCAP's Virtual Pop Music Awards and Virtual Screen Music Awards, multi-day social media events recognizing ASCAP's top songwriters, publishers and composers of the past year. ASCAP Experience: Home Edition sessions on June 18 and 25 will feature previous ASCAP award winners in pop and film and TV music talking about their work, careers, creative processes and more.

Additionally, "Lift Every Voice: The Transformative Power of Inspirational Music," will feature artist Jason Nelson and Grammy-winning gospel singer and songwriters Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) and Tye Tribbett with Motown Gospel Co-Executive Director EJ Gaines discussing how the gospel community has responded to the social and spiritual challenges we are facing now as a society, and more.

ASCAP Experience: Home Edition launched on May 28 and is a free, ongoing, weekly virtual conference designed to inspire, educate and connect music creators everywhere. More details are at www.ascapexperience.com .

ASCAP Virtual Pop and Screen Awards will take place on ASCAP's social media channels and feature livestreamed performances, special celebrity appearances, winner spotlights and exclusive photos and videos.

The schedule for the award shows and upcoming ASCAP Experience: Home Edition dates is below (all times listed are EDT):

June 17-18 ASCAP Pop Music Awards on @ASCAP June 18 ASCAP Experience Home Edition at www.ascapexperience.com :

3:00 PM Housebound Diaries with mxmtoon, interviewed by music journalist Ilana Kaplan

3:50 PM Lift Every Voice: The Transformative Power of Inspirational Music, with Erica Campbell (Mary Mary), Jason Nelson and Tye Tribbett with EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel

4:40 PM Anatomy of Song: "If I Can't Have You" with songwriter Scott Harris and Island SVP A&R Ziggy Chareton

5:30 PM Featured Conversation: FINNEAS and Glen Hansard





June 23 - 25 ASCAP Screen Music Awards on @ASCAPScreen June 25 ASCAP Experience Home Edition at www.ascapexperience.com :

3:00 PM Maverick: Oscar and Grammy-winning film composer Hans Zimmer in conversation with Walt Disney Studios President of Music Mitchell Leib

3:55 PM TBA

4:35 PM Breaking Through the Noise: The New Guard of Music for Television: Moderated by composer Michelle Lewis with composers Torin Borrowdale, Sofia & Ian Hultquist, Amanda Jones and Amritha Vaz

5:30 PM This Is Us: A Conversation with Composer Siddhartha Khosla with actor Chris Sullivan

ASCAP Experience: Home Edition is free and open to all music creators, aspiring songwriters and music industry professionals, regardless of which performing rights organization they belong to. Register at www.ascapexperience.com .

