ASCAP Plans 2020 Country, Christian And London Music Awards In Popular Social Media Format

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, today announced that it will recognize the winners of its 2020 ASCAP Christian, Country and London Music Awards using the popular social media format it pioneered earlier this year. Beginning in October and continuing through mid-November, each event will take over ASCAP's social media channels with exclusive photos, performances and video acceptance speeches shared by top songwriters, composers and publishers.

The ASCAP Awards will take place on the following dates:

ASCAP Christian Music Awards: October 7 - 8

ASCAP London Music Awards: October 21 - 22

ASCAP Country Music Awards: November 9 - 12

In June and July, ASCAP hosted its Pop, Screen, Latin and Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on social media, giving the public a rare chance to participate in what are usually invitation-only events. Fans and friends engaged with ASCAP Awards-related posts nearly 370,000 times for a total of 7.2 million social media impressions.

"As we saw in June and July, these virtual awards events give us a much-needed reason to smile, laugh and celebrate together during this difficult time," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "It is beautiful to see the outpouring of love and support as friends, family and fans cheer on the creators behind their favorite songs. Our members are the heart and soul of ASCAP, and we look forward to honoring the outstanding contributions of our Christian, Country and London-based songwriters this fall."

Each event will use the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on @ASCAP across all social media channels. Spotlight award show moments including Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Song of the Year will remain major highlights during the online festivities.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 775,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP

Related Links

http://www.ascap.com

