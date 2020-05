ASCAP Recreates Signature Songwriter Conference As Free, Ongoing Virtual Series -- ASCAP Experience: Home Edition

The new long-term initiative from ASCAP, dubbed ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, will take place weekly on Thursdays between 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. It will initially extend through the end of July, bringing ASCAP Experience original live programming — featuring hitmakers, publishers and industry leaders — directly into the homes of ASCAP members, aspiring songwriters and others for the first time. More details are at www.ascapexperience.com .

Now in its 15th year, the 2020 ASCAP Experience was scheduled to take place April 1 - 3 in Los Angeles with over 2000 expected attendees.

The ASCAP Experience: Home Edition Thursday, May 28 kick-off schedule is:

3:00pm-3:05pm: ASCAP Experience: Home Edition Welcome with ASCAP Chairman and President Paul Williams 3:05pm-4:00pm: Featured Conversation with Shaggy and manager Martin Kierszenbaum 4:10pm-4:40pm: Anatomy of a Song: "Stuck with U" with songwriters Whitney Phillips and Gian Stone 4:50pm-5:20pm: ASCAP Sound Advice: I Just Wrote a Song. Now What? 4:50pm-5:20pm: Sponsor Session: Qobuz: Who cares about audio quality? HD music streaming has answers 5:30pm-6:30pm: Creative Session: Finding the "Aha!" Moment with hit songwriter Priscilla Renea





More programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Music brings us comfort, joy and community. It unites us by resonating with our shared humanity. The world needs to feel that sense of connection today," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "To keep the craft and creation of music flowing, ASCAP is thrilled to offer ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, an innovative series of virtual educational programming presented at no cost, featuring top writers, producers, publishers and music experts who want to share their knowledge and advice for the greater good of music. If music creators have to stay home, then ASCAP wants to give them a way to stay informed, inspired and engaged so they can stay creative. I hope everyone joins us."

Every week, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition will be hosted by top songwriters, music producers, music publishers, composers, thought-leaders and the ASCAP team, featuring real-time topics and deep dives on issues that matter most to the future of music creators. Attendees can learn how to make money from their music, connect with music publishers, preserve their mental and physical wellness and more. Each program block will also include ASCAP "Sound Advice," condensed how-to panels on PRO basics, works registration and more essential topics for music creators.

Registration will be free, and open to anyone. ASCAP Experience: Home Edition will take place on an intuitive multi-dimensional events platform that allows virtual attendees to have opportunities to engage with panelists and moderators and network with fellow songwriters and registrants. Following each session, most programming will be available on-demand for anyone who may have missed the live webcast.

Previous 2020 ASCAP Experience registrants and new attendees can register at www.ascapexperience.com . ASCAP Experience: Home Edition is open to all music creators, aspiring songwriters and music industry professionals, regardless of which performing rights organization they belong to.

ASCAP Experience: Home Edition is supported by sponsors including Qobuz, a premium HD music service.

Since its inception in 2006, previous speakers and performers at ASCAP Experience have included Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Questlove, Michael Giacchino, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Cassadee Pope, Bear McCreary, Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL), Pinar Toprak, Marco Beltrami, Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Jackson Browne, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Richie Sambora and Jeff Lynne.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 750,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP

Related Links

http://www.ascap.com