Ascend & Stere Announce Anchor Partnership To Mutually Modernize Insurance Infrastructure

The two insurtech companies are aiming to provide best-in-class digital experiences across the insurance chain

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, modern insurtech infrastructure companies, Ascend and Stere , announced an anchor partnership. The two companies will be teaming up to provide existing brokers, MGAs, and carriers with the best-in-class digital experiences.

Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. Stere is a one-stop-shop for businesses to find capacity and access digital tools to launch, improve and grow insurance programs. Both companies work to digitize key aspects of the insurance value chain and will be combining forces in a first-of-its-kind anchor partnership to further fuel their customers' growth.

"We're incredibly excited to be collaborating with Stere as we enter the next phase of providing the best possible product/service for our customers," says Ascend Co-Founder & Co-CEO Andrew Wynn. "They've built an incredible ecosystem that connects "capacity seekers" such as MGAs, insurtechs, or embedded insurance partners, with "capacity providers" like carriers and reinsurers. Stere's capacity marketplace will support our customers' capacity needs and becoming a part of that ecosystem, benefits both ours and their customers."

Stere allows interested parties to easily launch new insurance programs and products, and Ascend makes it easy to handle all aspects of payments for those new programs.

"Working with Ascend further expands and strengthens the roster of network vendor partners our clients have easy access to via our digital ecosystem," says Stere CEO and Founder Dogan Kaleli. "Our mission is to be a go-to capacity marketplace for MGAs, reinsurers, and carriers as well as offer them a secure platform where they can launch and grow insurance programs with ease. By restructuring and modernizing insurance payments infrastructure, something that is long overdue, Ascend addresses a long-standing industry pain point and empowers our clients to increase their process efficiencies."

This is the first of many partnerships Ascend will be investing in to deepen its relationships with other insurtechs, MGAs, AMS, and other embedded insurance carriers to complement the strategic ambitions of companies in the insurance market.

About Ascend

Ascend is the modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps distributors sell more by eliminating labor-intensive, expensive processes while providing customers with the great online checkout and financing experience they've come to expect. To learn more, please visit https://useascend.com/ .

About Stere

Stere is a digital ecosystem for insurance programs. With Stere, program leaders source insurance capacity and access digital tools to launch sooner and grow smarter. Stere clients are MGAs, insurtech MGAs, and embedded insurance programs, and their ecosystem partners such as carriers, fronting carriers, reinsurers, brokers, program consultants, and technology providers. Visit www.stere.io or email [email protected] for a demo.

Contact:

Kathy Osborne

[email protected]

