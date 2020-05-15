Ascend Herbs Introduces Newest Line of 75% Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizing Products to Help Decrease the Spread of COVID-19 and Other Pathogens - 'Dr. GermCleaner™'

HOUSTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Herbs (https://ascend-herbs.com/) recently announced the official launch of its full line of hand sanitizer products, available in both spray and convenient gel forms: Dr. GermCleaner™. Ascend Herbs offers the hand sanitizing line in multiple sizes, from pocket-sized to larger pump bottles and tubes, which may be routinely restocked with Dr. GermCleaner™ refills. Ascend Herbs provides free, same-day shipping on products of $35 or more, and can supply wholesale bulk requests. Ascend Herbs also offers its hand sanitizing products on a convenient, subscription basis, saving customers 10% on future orders.

"We're so proud and happy to introduce this new line of Dr. GermCleaner™ wellness products," said Dr. Lalitha Kaleedhass. "The global pandemic has focused attention on hand washing and sanitization as one of the best ways to fight the community spread of germs. Unfortunately, sanitizing products have become somewhat difficult to find, practically flying off the shelves. Many people can't find these important products, let-alone be assured that there will be more once they run out of stock. We've created our Dr. GermCleaner™ line meet these consumer needs: effectiveness, affordability, and availability. Our hand sanitizers are all stronger than current CDC recommendations, for increased customer satisfaction; are affordably priced for everyone, with prices starting at $1, and 8oz sizes for only $4.49; and our products are always in stock because we manufacture them ourselves, with same-day shipping, monthly subscriptions and credit options available."

Ascend Herbs is also extending 5% discounts to first responders, essential workers and schools by using the coupon "5OFF" when ordering at: https://ascend-herbs.com/hand-sanitizers

Dr. GermCleaner™: Main Features

FDA registered product made with 75% isopropyl alcohol.

Kills 99.99% of pathogens, naturally and quickly; disinfects high touch surfaces.

Available as Unscented, completely fragrance free and Scented.

Safe on skin and hands; safe for kids with adult supervision.

Special formula for dry and sensitive skin.

Quick drying, non-sticky formula; leaves no residue.

Multiple sizes available: 3.38oz, 8oz, 16oz, and one full gallon.

Made in the USA at FDA-registered facility, with strict ISO-certified quality controls.

at FDA-registered facility, with strict ISO-certified quality controls. Completely free from harsh chemicals like triclosan, benzalkonium chloride, and sulfates.

No minimum order quantity required; same-day shipping for all orders received before 11am CST ; free shipping for all orders over $35 .

Dr. GermCleaner™: The Benefits of 75% Alcohol

Alcohol destroys pathogens by breaking apart proteins and splitting the cells, or destroying a germ's metabolic activity. A range of alcohol concentrations will work to some degree or another, but the effectiveness of alcohol's germ-killing properties directly increases as the concentrations of alcohol increase. And one of the best reasons to use alcohol is that the bacteria and viruses it kills will never develop a resistance to it – alcohol does not lose its effectiveness with repeated us. Currently, the CDC recommends a 70% alcohol concentration to destroy nearly all pathogens. Dr. GermCleaner™ is blended with 75% alcohol.

About Ascend Herbs LLC

A healthcare startup based in Texas, Ascend Herbs is the maker and distributor of a wide variety of herbal supplements and hand sanitizing products intended to promote wholeness and wellbeing, in addition to minimizing the spread of pathogens. All Ascend Herbs products are proudly made in the U.S.A., and many are offered as convenient, monthly subscriptions – including its signature Dr. GermCleaner™ hand sanitizing products. Learn more about Ascend Herbs at: www.Ascend-Herbs.com.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ascend Herbs does not provide medical advice, diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

