Ascend Hotel Collection Celebrates Record Year With Most Signings In Brand History

"Since its inception, the Ascend Hotel Collection has been a leader in the soft-brand upscale segment," said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The brand's continued success is a result of our commitment to helping owners run profitable businesses with support from leading technology and robust distribution channels, and providing travelers with the authentic experiences they crave in an increasing number of top markets."

Recent additions to the Ascend Hotel Collection include:

The Inn at I'ON ( Mount Pleasant, S.C. ) – Situated in the quaint, tree-lined Mount Pleasant community just outside of Charleston, S.C. , the Inn at I'ON combines modern amenities with timeless southern charm to deliver an unforgettable guest experience.

– Situated in the quaint, tree-lined community just outside of , the Inn at I'ON combines modern amenities with timeless southern charm to deliver an unforgettable guest experience. Industry City Hotel ( Brooklyn, N.Y. ) – Located in a formerly industrial neighborhood of South Brooklyn , the Industry City Hotel infuses colorful designs and modern Chinese décor throughout each touchpoint to bring its vibrant surroundings to life.

– Located in a formerly industrial neighborhood of , the Industry City Hotel infuses colorful designs and modern Chinese décor throughout each touchpoint to bring its vibrant surroundings to life. Sunset Hotel ( Brooklyn, N.Y. ) – Situated in the Sunset Park West neighborhood near the Brooklyn waterfront, the NBA's Brooklyn Nets training facility, and more, the Sunset Hotel couples great location with great service.

"Guests are increasingly seeking travel experiences that are reflective of their destination and with a robust portfolio of unique, boutique and historic upscale hotels, Ascend delivers on these expectations. Our ongoing expansion creates new opportunities for these travelers – and our franchisees – and we look forward to even more growth in key destinations in the coming year," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels.

For more information on Ascend Hotels development opportunities, please visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/ascendcollection.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 200 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend .

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,900 hotels, representing more than 560,000 rooms in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

