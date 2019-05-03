Ascend Hotel Collection Comes to Monterey Bay Area with Addition of Hacienda de Léal

Located in the quaint mission town of San Juan Bautista at 410 The Alameda, the 42-room Hacienda de Léal captures the spirit of the Spanish Hacienda with its rustic, red and beige hues, picturesque patio, and 20,000-square-foot courtyard. The property was purchased by Léal Vineyards in 2014 and completely renovated to channel the opulence of the beachside hotels of Santa Barbara without sacrificing its California mission roots and rich history.

Other amenities and features of the Hacienda de Léal include:

Free Wi-Fi

Free deluxe continental breakfast

Sundeck & picnic area

24-hour reception desk

Late checkout

Bicycle rentals

In San Juan Bautista, visitors will find boutique shopping, local cuisine and The Mission De San Juan Bautista, an 18th century local landmark that once hosted daily mass. The Hacienda de Léal is located 10 miles from the owner's two pastoral vineyards, which offer an ideal backdrop for lasting memories. Less than a 30-minute drive from the hotel is Marina State Beach, a quiet oceanfront stop along the Pacific coastline where visitors can get their feet wet or catch some rays.

The Ascend Hotel Collection currently has more than 250 properties open and nearly 60 hotels in the pipeline worldwide. This year, the brand expects to open several hotels in major U.S. markets, including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Long Island City, N.Y.; and Napa, Calif.

As a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection, guests of The Hacienda de Léal can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles, and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

