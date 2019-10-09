Ascend Hotel Collection Expands to Missouri Ozarks

Located at 245 S. Wildwood Drive within the Ozark Mountains, Thousand Hills Golf Resort is just blocks from Branson's bustling Country Music Highway 76, which boasts dozens of live-performance theaters, over 100 restaurants and many other family-friendly attractions. Guests can also kayak nearby in the White River, visit the Branson Mountain Adventure Park, or explore the city's expansive network of hiking trails, lakes, and caves.

The upscale property offers three different lodging options, including secluded cabins, central condos, and versatile lodges. No matter what lodging option is selected, guests are never far from the resort's award-winning 18-hole golf course, voted "Best of the Ozarks" by readers of the Springfield News-Leader and rated four stars by Golf Magazine. The course guides golfers through beautiful hardwood forests, past unique rock formations, and over Ozark streams.

Other amenities of the Thousand Hills Golf Resort include:

Spacious guest accommodations, each furnished with premium bedding, fully equipped kitchens, and cozy fireplaces

Indoor and outdoor pools

Golf pro-shop

Tennis courts

Exercise facilities

The Ascend Hotel Collection currently has more than 280 properties open and nearly 115 hotels in the pipeline worldwide. This year, the brand expects to welcome several new hotels in major U.S. markets to its portfolio, including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Long Island City, N.Y.; and Napa, Calif.

As a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection, guests of the Thousand Hills Golf Resort can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles, and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 280 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend .

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

