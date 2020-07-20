Ascend Technologies And Infogressive Join Forces In PE Backed Merger

CHICAGO and LINCOLN, Neb., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a leading Midwest IT solution provider, today announced a merger with Infogressive, Inc., a leader in cybersecurity solutions.

Recently named to MSSP Alert's top 20 Security Operations Center (SOC) as a Service solution provider for MSPs ranking and #54 on the top 200 MSSPs, Infogressive is a highly respected national cybersecurity services provider. With the backing of private equity firm M/C Partners, the two companies will merge to extend and grow the respective strengths in cybersecurity and cloud.

"Ascend and Infogressive leadership saw an opportunity to create continued growth in our respective businesses while offering a broader range of services and capabilities to our respective clients," said Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend. "The merger will significantly bolster Ascend's established strengths in cloud and infrastructure, application management, data management and cybersecurity. We are excited to welcome the entire Infogressive team to our Ascend family," continued Kiphart.

"We are proud of our heritage and have been 100% focused on cybersecurity since our founding in 2006. In that time, we have never had a data breach. For Infogressive, the merger means we can invest in growing our areas of competency in cybersecurity while ensuring our existing clients and partners gain from Ascend's extensive breadth of offerings and broader geographic presence," said Justin Kallhoff, CEO, Infogressive. "As I worked with Ascend leadership, it was clear that our company cultures would blend seamlessly while offering our clients and partners a broader range of services and solutions, and give our employees many opportunities to develop and grow their knowledge and careers," said Kallhoff.

The combined organizations will have over 150 U.S.-based technical and security professionals and offices in Chicago, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska.

The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet (ITX), a leading mid-market mergers and acquisitions firm specializing in the sale of MSSPs, MSPs, and Microsoft channel partners.

ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES

Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com .

ABOUT INFOGRESSIVE

At Infogressive, we live and breathe cybersecurity. Founded in 2006 and based in Lincoln, NE, Infogressive is dedicated to "doing security right" – both in the technical and customer service aspects. Our defense in depth approach provides a 360-degree platform that makes it easy to worry less about the security and focus more on your business. We have a dynamic team of experts with many years in the information security industry. Our mission is to eliminate the risk in your network and implement best practices that keep your company safe and protected.

If you want to learn more about us, visit our website for more of our cybersecurity story and to contact us.

ABOUT M/C PARTNERS

Based in Boston, M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the communications, information technology services and media sectors. The firm has invested over $2.2 billion of capital into over 130 companies, generally investing in companies with enterprise values of $25 million to $250 million. Related current and prior investments include Cavalier Telephone, Carbon60, Ensono, Everstream, Fusepoint, Denovo, ICG Communications, Involta, Lightower, Neutral Connect Networks, NuVox, Thrive Networks and Zayo Group. The firm has strong institutional backing from the nation's leading pension funds and endowments as well as a long track record of success. For more information, visit www.mcpartners.com .

