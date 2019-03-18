Ascenda Awarded Best Innovation at Loyalty & Awards 2019

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda has won the award for Best Innovation at Loyalty & Awards 2019 in Paris last month.

The Best Innovation category is awarded to the company that has launched a new innovation that has had the most meaningful impact to sales, profitability and reputation of loyalty programs over the course of 2018. This year, there were a record number of nominations across the categories and an independent judging panel of experienced loyalty professionals selected the winners.

Ascenda received the Best Innovation honour for TransferConnect, a key offering within Ascenda's end-to-end loyalty program proposition.

TransferConnect is the world's leading loyalty currency network dedicated to connecting major rewards programs. It enables programs to benefit from the simplicity of a single technical integration and the opportunity to establish transfer partnerships with 40+ of the world's leading financial services, airline and hotel rewards program partners in a rich global ecosystem.

"The loyalty industry depends on innovative suppliers, which recognize an industry problem and develop the corresponding solution. Ascenda's TransferConnect fits perfectly to that description as it eases the integration of financial partners to Frequent Flyer Programs around the world, with interesting incremental revenue at stake for the programs," said Ravindra Bhagwanani, Managing Director of conference organiser Global Flight and chairman of the Loyalty & Awards conference.

"We're pleased to receive such strong industry recognition," said Kyle Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Ascenda. "We'd like to thank our global network of loyalty program partners that contributed to the success of TransferConnect. Looking forward, we have an exciting roadmap of new innovations this year as we collaborate with the world's leading financial services and travel brands to eliminate complexity and address their most meaningful challenges."

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions and operates premium rewards propositions for major financial services and travel brands worldwide.

As a trusted partner empowering over 70 of the world's leading rewards programs, Ascenda develops end-to-end solutions to address the most meaningful challenges facing the loyalty industry today.

By deeply profiling local market needs to provide the right technology, content and value propositions alongside careful management of marketing, servicing, costs, and fraud, Ascenda delivers highly compelling and beautifully simple plug & play offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.

For more information about Ascenda (formerly Kaligo Solutions), please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com.

Media contact:

Valerie Perridon

211078@email4pr.com

+6582577599

SOURCE Ascenda

Related Links

http://www.ascendaloyalty.com

