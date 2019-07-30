Ascenda powers points transfers from Brex corporate cards to leading global rewards programs.

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, a global end-to-end loyalty solutions provider, has partnered with Brex, the corporate credit card that accelerates entrepreneurs and scales businesses, to connect their loyalty program with major frequent traveler programs worldwide.

Starting today, Ascenda's global loyalty currency network, TransferConnect, will enable Brex cardholders to transfer their Brex rewards points to six frequent traveler programs. Conveniently available within the Brex dashboard, the new points transfer option offers instant fulfilment, real-time status updates and a rich points transfer value.

The partnership with Ascenda is Brex's latest initiative to further enhance its rewards program, Brex Rewards, which offers customers unparalleled benefits for their businesses. "The ability to redeem Brex rewards points for airline miles was the most-requested enhancement to Brex rewards by our existing customers," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. "We are thrilled to offer our customers more high-value travel opportunities. The launch of the points transfer capability is a testament to Brex's ongoing commitment to make its rewards offering the most valuable in the corporate credit card industry."

"We are delighted to enable Brex customers to unlock extraordinary travel moments with their corporate card," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda. "For customers who travel globally, the value of being able to exchange Brex rewards points into airline miles is unmatched. We are proud to partner with Brex's unique rewards program to design and launch benefits that offer outsized, differentiated impact to its business customers."

TransferConnect, operated by Ascenda, is the world's leading loyalty currency network dedicated to connecting major rewards programs globally.

About Brex

Brex is transforming B2B payments by creating corporate cards, rewards, and travel programs that are tailored to specific industries. In 2018 Brex launched the first corporate card and rewards program specifically designed for startups. By rebuilding the credit card tech stack from the ground up, Brex is able to reimagine every aspect of corporate cards, including underwriting, transparency, and approvals, to create a radically better experience for customers. Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and more, and has raised $315M in equity and $100M in debt capital. The company's headquarters are in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.brex.com .

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions powering premium rewards propositions for over 70 of the leading financial services and travel brands worldwide.

Ascenda designs and manages innovative end-to-end solutions to address the most meaningful challenges facing the loyalty industry today. Through our deep local market expertise, best-in-market technology stack and rich global content network, Ascenda challenges the status quo to deliver beautifully simple, highly compelling offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com .

