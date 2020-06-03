Ascendum Solutions Chief Data Officer Recognized as a Top Global Data Power Woman by CDO Magazine

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, today announced that Ascendum's Chief Data Officer Neta Iser is recognized as a top leader in CDO Magazine's Global Data Power Women List 2020. The annual list recognizes female leaders who are innovators in the field of data and analytics, leverage their talents to achieve real-world results and deliver considerable value to the enterprise, their customers and key stakeholders.

"I am honored to be recognized as a 'Data Power Woman' and very thankful to be part of Ascendum, a company with outstanding, talented women in leadership and technical roles," said Ascendum Chief Data Officer Neta Iser. "I hope this will inspire girls to enroll into STEM programs and encourage them to pursue their dreams and never give up."

In high school, Neta built her first software program to assist her mother, a principal at her school, in automating class scheduling for the students. At 18, Neta joined the Israeli Air Force as a Database Developer focusing on data integration from multiple applications, as well as data warehouse implementations.

Neta was promoted to Air Force Team Leader and a Senior Professional Member where she led the Business Intelligence team. In her role, she worked directly with the executive management and a two-star general.

In 2016, Neta left Israel and moved to Dayton, Ohio where she joined Krush Technologies in a leadership role as the head of the Data Systems Team (DBAs and Data Engineers). She was later promoted to the Director of Data Services and Business Intelligence where she ensured the data infrastructure was stable and performing while providing critical, in-depth insights to the executive management.

In 2017, Neta joined Ascendum Solutions as the Director of Data Science and Business Intelligence. She was promoted to Chief Data Officer in January 2019. Neta leads the data science teams in the US and India.

"I am extremely proud of Neta for receiving this honor, a recognition she greatly deserves," said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. "Her impressive, in-depth knowledge and experience in the data sciences is truly remarkable. She is an outstanding leader in our firm and continually delivers valuable, leading-edge data solutions for our clients. I look forward to seeing what innovative, next-gen solutions she creates next."

