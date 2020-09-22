Ascensia Diabetes Care chooses VisiQuate HealthMobile.D data platform solution to accelerate their data strategy

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To manage a complex condition like diabetes, it's critical to get everyone in the entire circle of care on the same page: patients, their friends and families, physicians, diabetes educators, health plans, and more. So Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading provider of blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS) chose VisiQuate, a leading healthcare analytics company, to partner with them on their digital diabetes management platform. This will be a key element of their strategy to expand beyond blood glucose monitoring and provide holistic diabetes management solutions.

The overall solution will provide integration with Ascensia's existing devices and digital diabetes solutions to enable it to capture data from patients who have consented to provide their information. The platform will then provide analytics for contracted health plan clients, analytics and engagement for involved providers, and internal analytics to support Ascensia's business operations. It will also include a diabetes educator platform.

"The future of diabetes management is more than just using devices and medications. Collecting and analyzing data to provide actionable personalized management recommendations will be critical to improving the health and lives of people with diabetes. We believe in the importance of building a robust data platform that can enable us to capture data and offer management solutions for patients, physicians and health plans," explained Martin Gerber, Global Head of Innovation, Ascensia Diabetes Care. "We looked at a great number of patient-centric solutions in this space and saw that VisiQuate's HealthMobile.D solution and data platform was the best option to support our data strategy. We are excited to be working with a market leader in this field to implement this new platform for our business and offer a new data driven option for people with diabetes."

"We're hugely excited about this partnership," VisiQuate Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer, Rich Waller, said. "We are honored that our data platform solutions, paired with our expertise in data science, visual science, AI/ML, and advanced analytics will help support the Ascensia data strategy, and improve the health and wellness of people living with diabetes. We're excited to put our solutions and our team to work in this important area."

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global specialist diabetes care company, dedicated to helping people living with diabetes. Their mission is to empower people living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. They use innovation and specialist expertise in diabetes to develop high quality solutions and tools that make a positive, daily difference for people with diabetes. Home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems, Ascensia's products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality that help people with diabetes to manage their condition. Ascensia Diabetes Care was established in 2016 through the sale of Bayer Diabetes Care to PHC Holdings Corporation (formerly Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd). Ascensia Diabetes Care products are sold in more than 125 countries. Ascensia Diabetes Care has around 1,700 employees and operations in 31 countries. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: http://www.ascensia.com.

About VisiQuate

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate, Inc.'s user-friendly data management and analytics solution enables virtually anyone within a healthcare organization to draw on complex data from multiple sources to quickly create insights and actionable workflows. These insights help them improve yield, optimize cost efficiencies, and dramatically improve the quality and velocity of decision making. Ana, VisiQuate's cognitive learning platform and interactive, automated data assistant takes this simplicity a step further by using a chat format powered by AI, ML, and data crowdsourcing to help users discover deep financial management insights. Underlying all the technology is the collective experience of industry domain leaders who constantly share knowledge and best practices. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with offices in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact [email protected].

