Ascensus Enhances Retirement and Employee Benefits Administration Capabilities with Agreement to Acquire Goldleaf Partners

DRESHER, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—has entered into an agreement to acquire Goldleaf Partners, a third-party administrator (TPA) that provides retirement administration and fiduciary, employee benefits, payroll integration, consumer-directed health, and COBRA services to a diverse set of clients across the country. The firm will immediately become part of the FuturePlan by Ascensus line of business.

Headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Goldleaf Partners' business and services model helps clients concentrate on their core business by reducing their administrative task load. It delivers superior service by developing client-centric relationships, exceeding expectations, and deploying innovative solutions. Goldleaf Partners services clients nationwide and is committed to providing dedicated support that addresses each client's unique needs.

"Goldleaf Partners is well-known for excellence and expertise in employer services," states Jerry Bramlett, head of FuturePlan. "Their 100+ highly skilled professionals—along with their reputation for innovation and unparalleled service—will be welcome additions to FuturePlan."

"We strive to be our clients' most engaged and responsive partner so that they can focus on managing and growing their businesses," says Michael King, Goldleaf Partners' founder and chief executive officer. "New and existing clients of Goldleaf Partners can rest assured in the knowledge that, as part of FuturePlan, we'll put them and their objectives first so that we can continue to deliver the best service experience possible."

"In Goldleaf Partners, Ascensus is acquiring a well-respected and dynamic TPA that provides a highly desirable combination of services," says Raghav Nandagopal, Ascensus' executive vice president of corporate development and M&A. "The firm embodies the qualities we look for as we continue to execute on our growth strategy: a market-leading reputation, favorable geographic footprint, and solid leadership team combined with a strong company culture and an unrelenting dedication to servicing its clients."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. The firm delivers technology and expertise to help millions of people save for what matters most—retirement, education, and healthcare. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com. View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com.

