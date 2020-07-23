Ascensus Names Naureen Hassan to Its Board of Directors

DRESHER, Pa., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce that Naureen Hassan joined its Board of Directors this month.

Most recently, Ms. Hassan was the chief digital officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, with responsibility for the business's digital transformation, strategy, and delivery, focusing on modernizing how the firm and its advisors acquire, serve, and interact with clients.

Ms. Hassan previously was the executive vice president leading Investor Services strategy, segments, and platforms for Charles Schwab, and a member of the firm's 20-member Executive Committee. She also held leadership roles in Schwab Advisor Services, the leading custodial platform for nearly 7,000 independent advisory firms. Earlier in her career, she worked at McKinsey & Company, specializing in operational and process design for retail and healthcare firms.

"Naureen's expertise and experience across a variety of disciplines and elements of our lines of business make her a welcomed and valued addition to the Ascensus Board," said David Musto, president and CEO of Ascensus. "She also shares our passion for advancing diversity and inclusion at Ascensus and in our industry, and will be an engaged supporter and resource in our continued journey."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 116,500 retirement plans, 5.5 million 529 accounts, 400,000 health savings accounts, and 21 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans highlights average savings levels across these tax-advantaged accounts and showcases plan features that drive participation and growth. The State of Savings report outlines how plan contribution and withdrawal behaviors have shifted over the course of 2020 and since the passage of the CARES Act.

*As of March 31, 2020.

SOURCE Ascensus

Related Links

https://www.ascensus.com

