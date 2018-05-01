Ascent Aerospace awarded "Best Performer 2018" by Airbus

Airbus describes SQIP as, "a proven methodology that delivers robust and sustainable improvements." As a long-time Tier 1 strategic supplier to Airbus, Ascent's integration engineers in Toulouse and in Europe were among the first group to participate the program in 2016. Based on the success of the early participants, the SQIP program will be rolled out to more suppliers this year.

Through active engagement in the program, Ascent Aerospace has realized improvements in on time delivery, on cost delivery, on quality delivery and industrial capability, among other metrics. The company was formally recognized as a 2018 Best Supplier, "For a demonstrated high performance level sustained over 12 months, a strong continuous improvement mindset, and a customer oriented approach, in line with Airbus targets and expectations."

This encompassed works on assembly stations on the A350XWB "preFAL" and FAL lines, on the A320 and A330 NEO FAL and wings assembly lines, the Beluga XL conversion station, logistics and other services across several Airbus group plants in Europe.

Ascent Aerospace provides high-precision, high-performance production tooling and automated positioning and fastening systems along with integration and engineering services to deliver turnkey assembly lines for aircraft. Ascent works with airframers from the design and concept phase through installation, commissioning and training and has developed long-term, strategic alliances with OEM, Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

