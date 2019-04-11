Ascent Aerospace to Exhibit at AeroDef Manufacturing 2019

MACOMB, Mich., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, will be an exhibitor at the upcoming AeroDef Manufacturing 2019 event in Long Beach, California from April 29 to May 2. AeroDef Manufacturing® is an aerospace and defense manufacturing conference that showcases the industry's most advanced technologies and facilitates interaction between exhibitors and buyers looking for integrated solutions.

The week at AeroDef will kick off with a tour of Ascent's Santa Ana facility, one of its manufacturing locations of composite tooling for aerostructures. At the show, Ascent will be showcasing its innovative and award-winning Hybrid Invar/Composite Layup Mold (HyVarC®). Ascent has furthered the development of the HyVarC® with the incorporation of production tooling features such as BMI composite surfaces, vacuum, thermocouples, and bushings which leads to higher utilization rates and ease of entry into customers' production systems.

To learn more about what challenges Ascent Aerospace has conquered in the aerospace and defense industry, visit booth 1827 at AeroDef Manufacturing 2019.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace and defense industry. As the industry's largest tooling group, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation to ensure it is an efficient and cost effective solution. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact

Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager

Marisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com

Tel: +1-586-464-4122

Mobile: +1-586-817-9996

www.ascentaerospace.com

SOURCE Ascent Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.ascentaerospace.com

