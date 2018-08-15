Ascent Conference Adds MLB All-Star & Venture Capitalist Ryan Howard to 2018 Speaker Lineup

Ryan Howard joined SeventySix Capital as a Partner in 2017 after a long and extremely successful career in the MLB. He was the 2005 Rookie of the Year, 2006 National League MVP, and 2008 World Series Champion with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to reach both 100 and 200 career home runs.

Ryan Howard joins an all-star speaker lineup at Ascent Conference 2018 alongside:

Kenneth Lin, Founder & CEO at Credit Karma

Mignon Clyburn, FCC Commissioner

Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder & CEO at Duolingo

Dennis Crowley, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Foursquare

Joseph Lubin, Founder at ConsenSys

Jade Scipioni, Reporter at FOX Business

Paul Liberman, Co-Founder & COO at DraftKings

Joanne Wilson, Angel Investor at Gotham Gal

Erik Nordlander, Partner at GV

Joanne Chen, Partner at Foundation Capital

Elizabeth Galbut, Managing Partner at SoGal Ventures

Ayesha Kiani, Managing Director at Republic

Kevin Delaney, President & Editor in Chief at Quartz

Isaac Oates, Founder & CEO at Justworks

About Ascent Conference 2018



Ascent is New York City's preeminent tech conference, October 3-4, 2018. 2000 investors, founders, and c-level executives will converge on Pier 36 in Manhattan for two days of talks, panels, pitching sessions, roundtables, workshops, and much more. 200 startups have been hand-picked to exhibit and pitch to industry-specific investors, and the top 15 will get to pitch on the main stage in front of a 1000-seat audience to close out the event.

