Ascent Funding Extends Lead in Outcomes-Based Lending for Higher Education

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding, an award-winning education finance company, announced today it has extended its lead in outcomes-based lending, adding loans for coding bootcamps and accelerated learning programs by integrating Skills Fund into the Ascent family of brands. Both programs will operate under the Ascent brand and are committed to delivering affordable loan options and enabling millions of underserved students to access higher education.

Ascent is a leader in outcomes-based lending and helps students make more educated decisions when investing in their education.

"Skills Fund and Ascent share the same mission to revolutionize the way people pay for higher education by focusing on outcomes data," said Ken Ruggiero, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Ascent. "Course Report recently reported that 79% of students from coding bootcamps found employment in their field after graduation, and we should be celebrating that. It was a natural fit to add Skills Fund and over 80 school partners to continue supporting students looking to invest in themselves."

Since June 2019, Skills Fund and Ascent have collaborated to build awareness of the growing demand for skills-based training programs, as well as new innovative initiatives such as launching a new outcomes-based loan, establishing HIR(Ed) Sessions for educators to discuss trends in higher education, and creating other student resources.

Ascent Funding built a name for itself within the student loans marketplace by offering cosigned loans and non-consigned loans to help undergraduate and graduate students pay for college. This year, Ascent was named Best Private Student Loan Company for 2021 by Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet.

Skills Fund has served over 16,000 students and distributed more than $200M in tuition funding for bootcamps in their six-year history.

"We believe accelerated learning programs, like coding schools and bootcamps, are now an established and life-changing investment for anyone looking to transform their career," said Joseph Kozusko, Co-Founder at Skills Fund. "Joining the Ascent family is an evolution for Skills Fund into a more mature, well-capitalized, and deeply-resourced team which will benefit the students, schools, and employers we serve – so we couldn't be more excited for the future."

About Ascent Funding

Ascent Funding is committed to revolutionizing how students pay for higher education and services at more than 2,500 traditional schools and coding bootcamps. Ascent believes education is an investment for the future. We want to empower students from all economic backgrounds and disciplines to maximize the return on that investment.

