Ascent Global Logistics Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

BELLEVILLE, Mich., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics, a leading transportation and supply chain solutions provider, announces the recognition of its On-Demand team as a General Motors Supplier of the Year. The Ascent On-Demand team was honored during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, which recognized recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards. The recognition is for supplier performance during the 2019 calendar year and marks the seventh time that the On-Demand team from Ascent Global Logistics has received the award.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was initially scheduled as a March 2020 live event but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are exceptionally proud to receive the GM Supplier of the Year award once again this year. We have helped solve difficult supply chain challenges throughout our two decades of partnership and are honored to be recognized for our work. We continue to be impressed by our team's exemplary work in delivering premium solutions and best-in-class customer service," said Tom Stenglein, President of Ascent On-Demand.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Award recipients were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

About Ascent Global Logistics

As a leading transportation and supply chain solutions provider, Ascent Global Logistics focuses on uncomplicating logistics. Through its Domestic, International and On-Demand offerings, Ascent helps its clients simplify supply chain management by providing customized solutions, premium customer service and state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit the Ascent Global Logistics website, ascentgl.com.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

