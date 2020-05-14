Ascent Offers New Financial Opportunities for Graduate Students

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding, LLC, an award-winning private education finance company, today announced the launch of a new suite of graduate student loan options.

The new category of funding options will support students taking the next step in their educational journey to pursue professional degree programs. Loans will be available with or without a cosigner. Prospective students can apply for an Ascent graduate loan to cover up to 100 percent of their tuition and eligible living expenses.

Graduate loans are available for students pursuing post-grad degrees in the following programs:

Business (MBA)

Dental (DMD, DDS)

Law (JD, LLM)

Medical (MD, DO, DVM, VMD, DPM)

Health Professionals (Nursing, Pharmacy)

PhD (MA, MS, PhD)

The announcement and suite of new graduate student loans from Ascent come in the current economic environment as aspiring professionals look to enter post-grad programs with greater uncertainty surrounding the upcoming academic year.

"As former students and parents, we recognize undergraduate and graduate students have a unique set of individual needs," said Ken Ruggiero, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent. "Graduate students attending specialized programs need more time to defer their loans while completing their residency training given the increased debt burden many students face."

In an effort to help a broader range of students, Ascent now offers cosigned and non-cosigned graduate loans, in addition to existing undergraduate options. Students enrolled at least half-time in school at an eligible institution can apply for a credit-based Ascent graduate loan and check their pre-qualified rates without impacting their credit score in four easy steps.

"In these unprecedented times, students seeking graduate, business, law, medicine, and other post-grad degrees are understandably concerned with their future," continued Ruggiero. "We continue to diversify our suite of loan options to meet the individual and ever-evolving needs of students."

Visit AscentStudentLoans.com/Graduate-Student-Loans to learn more.

About Ascent Funding, LLC

Ascent is built around one guiding principle: Student loans should expand possibilities, not limit them. That's why Ascent created a new private student loan program that gives students more opportunities to pay for college with or without a cosigner. Ascent loans are originated by Richland State Bank, Member FDIC.

