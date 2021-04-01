Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC Announces Completion Of The Full Redemption Of Remaining 10.0% Senior Notes Due 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "Ascent") announced today that, together with its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, ARU Finance Corporation, it closed on the previously-announced redemption in full of its remaining 10.0% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $68 million. All 2022 Notes have now been cancelled.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is the eighth largest producer of natural gas in the United States in terms of daily production and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in Southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. For more information, visit www.ascentresources.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption were described in the notice distributed to holders of the 2022 Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

