Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC Issues Notice of Redemption for Remaining 10.0% Senior Notes Due 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "Ascent") announced today that on March 15, 2021, Ascent, together with its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, ARU Finance Corporation, issued a notice of redemption (the "Notice") to Wilmington Trust, National Association (the "Trustee") as trustee of their outstanding 10.00% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"). The Notice calls for the redemption of all outstanding 2022 Notes, in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $68 million, on April 1, 2021 (the "Redemption Date").

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2022 Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are described in the notice distributed to holders of the 2022 Notes by the Trustee. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the 2022 Notes or any other security.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is the eighth largest producer of natural gas in the United States in terms of daily production and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in Southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. For more information, visit www.ascentresources.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the redemption of the 2022 Notes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ascent undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Chris Benton

Director of Finance & Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ascentresources.com

