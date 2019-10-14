Ascent360 Announces New User Interface And Features For Customer Data Platform

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading customer database platform (CDP) provider for mid-market businesses, today introduces additional functionality and a new user interface (UI) that makes the platform even more intuitive for marketers to build authentic relationships with prospects and customers.

The Ascent360 CDP helps business-to-consumer (B2C) companies grow by providing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, which consolidates disparate customer data into a single source of truth. Once data is unified within the Ascent360 CDP, marketers use platform intelligence to develop relevant communications to prospects and customers. Then, the Ascent360 CDP makes data accessible to other software systems to activate campaigns, plus automatically analyzes the results.

"As one of the first companies to develop a true CDP, we focus on innovations that bring Fortune 500-level marketing tools to businesses of all sizes," said Scott Buelter, chief executive officer at Ascent360. "It is important for us to stay on the leading edge of CDP technology for our clients, so this year we developed a new UI and a number of product enhancements."

The new UI helps marketers quickly get information about the omni-channel campaigns the CDP automates and provides insights to take further revenue generating actions. Buelter adds, we developed a new dashboard for the platform. Now marketers can see how many people are in the CDP, how to contact them, and how the database has grown over time. Most importantly, marketers can see how much revenue the Ascent360 platform has driven and an easy way to compare those metrics from previous periods or years. The new UI also makes it easier to tell when key information is missing and gives suggestions for how to bring data into the CDP.

"Business critical information is condensed, graphs and charts were made easier to understand and insights to quickly take action are highlighted," said Buelter. "This way marketers can target specific segments of customers armed with the right data."

Many other front and back-end enhancements have been made including data dictionaries, one-click functionality and additional administrative capabilities.

"Ski resorts, brands and retailers depend on us to make sense of their data so they can capitalize on opportunities only made possible with our CDP," says Buelter. "Because our clients realize dramatic growth from our solution, we are motivated to continue to innovate."

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 developed one of the first CDPs, and today manages over 150 databases for clients across multiple retail, resort and e-commerce segments. With the mission of simplifying and humanizing data, the Ascent360 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution helps marketers understand their prospects or customers and personalize their approach to meet individual needs. Ascent360 offers on-going data analysis and strategic marketing guidance to guarantee an immediate and a long-term return on investment.

