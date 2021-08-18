Ascent360 Integrates with BigCommerce to Unlock the Power of Segmented Customer Data

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360 announced today that their data-driven marketing platform will now be available in the BigCommerce App Marketplace. This integration will help retail and e-commerce companies leverage the power of their existing customer data and use it to identify unique customer segments, send personalized messages at scale, and measure marketing ROI. These combined solutions are the key to unlocking greater conversion and retention, increasing sales, and building long-term customer relationships.

With every retail or e-commerce transaction, critical customer data is being collected and stored but it lacks the comprehensive insights necessary for more personalized marketing. The Ascent360 platform provides a data hygiene engine that ingests that transactional data, cleanses it for a crystal-clear view of every customer, and allows marketing teams to create and automate highly personalized, omnichannel campaigns. Integrating BigCommerce with Ascent360 gives merchants the ability to segment customers based on their purchase behavior, demographics, how they've interacted with the company in the past, and more.

The traditional "batch and blast" marketing approach has left many merchants stuck providing generalized, manual, time-intensive customer outreach, which can have a negative impact on conversion, engagement, and retention. It can also make it much more difficult to measure marketing ROI and track campaign success. With the Ascent360 integration, companies have immediate access to a large library of ready-to-send campaigns such as post-purchase and cross-sell/upsell engagement. These campaigns can be customized for each unique segment and come with extensive out of the box reporting to measure marketing attribution. With a free trial of the Ascent360 platform, merchants can have actionable insights turned around in just 48 hours using their own customer data.

Scott Buelter, CEO at Ascent360, shared how critical it is for retailers to integrate their existing customer data with a powerful data-driven marketing platform. "Collecting transactional data is only the first step," he said. "The combination of these two solutions takes it to the next level and allows you to identify exactly who your customers are, what they need, and engage with them in a way that keeps them coming back. How you actually use your data to send messages that matter creates a more enjoyable shopping experience for your customers."

The Ascent360 integration provides BigCommerce users with the most sophisticated data-driven marketing platform available to SMB retailers. Customer data is ingested and segmented in a meaningful way in just 48 hours and companies can begin sending personalized 1:1 messages at scale right away. Easily access the Ascent360 integration in the BigCommerce App Marketplace by visiting https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/ascent360/.

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Data-Driven Marketing Platform for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 helps businesses understand their customer base, nurture authentic lifelong relationships and drive sales by sending messages that matter. Today we manage numerous databases for clients across brand, retail, e-commerce, and resort segments. Ascent360 seamlessly integrates with over 100 data systems, and our sophisticated segmentation and data hygiene engine provides a clean, unified view of customers. Clients rely on our library of proven, automated marketing campaigns to easily send personalized 1:1 messages at scale.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. Learn more at www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit https://ascent360.com/ or contact Heather Knutson: 720.728.3362 or [email protected].

