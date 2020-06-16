Ascent360 To Enable Smart Segmentation At Grouse Mountain

GOLDEN, Colo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading customer database platform (CDP) provider for resorts and outdoor-recreation facilities, has been chosen by Grouse Mountain Resort to boost its digital marketing efforts during this challenging time.

Grouse Mountain is a four season resort located 15 minutes from downtown Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. Known as "the Peak of Vancouver" for its focus on snow sports, Grouse Mountain also features unique activities for guests of all ages — including their famous "grizzly bear cam," showcasing the lives of grizzly bears in the Resort's wildlife refuge; aerial ropes adventure courses; and North America's largest aerial tramway system.

As the Resort prepares to begin a phased reopening following its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 crisis, "now is a crucial time to implement this project, so we're set up for success when the Resort reopens," says Director of Marketing and Communications at Grouse Mountain Will Alexander.

During a typical season, these offerings attract large segments of tourists and locals alike — and produce a wide array of customer data collected from various sources, such as point-of-sale, lift-ticket and e-commerce systems. However, Grouse Mountain was managing most of the information from each disconnected system using manual methods, taking valuable time and making meaningful customer insights nearly impossible.

"We wanted a better way to understand and engage with visitors on the Mountain, but all of our data was completely siloed," says Alexander. "As a family-focused resort, we need to segment marketing to reach a variety of guests of all ages. Using Ascent360, we'll be able to consolidate our data, identify target customers and personalize the messages we send them, increasing the lifetime value for all."

According to Scott Buelter, CEO and President at Ascent360, the CDP integrates disparate data from multiple customer touch points, providing complete visibility into the guest experience. This allows resorts to create customized, automated email marketing campaigns, relieving teams of time-consuming manual processes. The platform's geo-targeting abilities even identify customer locations, so they can send tailored offers to out-of-town guests and last-minute specials to locals.

"The Ascent360 CDP creates a single source of truth, which will enable Grouse Mountain to both communicate in an authentic way with each guest and deliver content at scale," says Buelter. "This will help them preserve their family focus while growing their business."

Grouse Mountain is the number one visitor attraction in the Lower Mainland, with 1.3 million annual visitors. Known as the Peak of Vancouver, we offer unparalleled panoramic views of the city, sea and surrounding mountains along with a wide range of year-round outdoor and educational activities, dining and more. For more information, please visit grousemountain.com.

