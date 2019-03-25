Ascentage Pharma Announces Nine Abstracts To Be Presented at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting
Mar 25, 2019, 19:00 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md. and HONG KONG, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma, globally-focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for cancers, hepatitis B and age-related diseases, today announced that research results of its pipeline of small molecule therapeutics will be presented at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Atlanta, March 29-April 3, 2019.
AACR abstracts include:
- Title: Predicting Drug Sensitivity to A Novel BCL-2 and BCL-xL Dual Inhibitor In Solid Tumor PDX TrialsSession Title: BCL-2 Family ProteinsSession Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 2503
- Title: MDM2 Inhibitor APG-115 Synergizes With CDK4/6 Inhibitors In A Patient Derived Xenograft Model of Dedifferentiated LiposarcomaSession Title: Credentialing of Molecular TargetsSession Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 1253
- Title: Activation of P53 In the Tumor Microenvironment by MDM2 Inhibitor APG-115 Synergizes With PD-1 Blockade Independently of P53 Status of Tumor CellsSession Title: Combination Immunotherapies 2 Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 3192
- Title: BCL-2 Selective Inhibitor APG-2575 Synergizes with BTK Inhibitor in Preclinical Xenograft Models of Follicular Lymphoma and diffuse Large B-cell LymphomaSession Title: Apoptosis, Necrosis, and Cancer Cell SurvivalSession Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 2058
- Title: Synergistic Effect of BCL-2 Inhibitor APG-2575 and CDK9 Inhibitor in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and DLBCL Preclinical Tumor ModelsSession Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 1Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 3068
- Title: FAK Blockade Enhances Antitumor Effect of BTK Inhibitor In Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma via EGFR-ERK-Akt Pathway InhibitionSession Title: Combination Approaches to Novel TherapiesSession Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 309
- Title: A Novel Bcl-2/Bcl-XL Inhibitor APG-1252-12A as A Potential Therapeutic Strategy for Gastric CarcinomaSession Title: Apoptosis, Necrosis, and Cancer Cell SurvivalSession Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDTPoster Number:2054
- Title: FAK Inhibition Reduces Tumor Infiltration of Tregs Via Restricting CCL5 Release and Boosts the Present Therapeutic Regimen for BRAFV600E -mutated Colorectal CarcinomaSession Title: Immunomodulation by Chemotherapy and Targeted AgentsSession Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 3958
- Title: Novel FAK/ALK/ROS1 Inhibitor APG-2449 Synergizes with Osimertinib in Preclinical Xenograft Models of EGFR-mutant NSCLCSession Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 2Session Date and Time: Monday, April 1 2019 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDTPoster Number: 2204
About Ascentage Pharma
Ascentage Pharma is a globally-focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for cancers, hepatitis B and age-related diseases. The Company's expertise is in developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. Ascentage has built a rich pipeline of eight clinical candidates, including a novel, highly potent Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, APG-1252, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.ascentagepharma.com.
Media Contact
Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Hong Kong)
Joanne Lam / Morning Zhu
Tel: +852 2894 6211 / 2894 6227
Email: joanne.lam@hkstrategies.com / morning.zhu@hkstrategies.com
