Ascentage Pharma Announces Nine Abstracts To Be Presented at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. and HONG KONG, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma, globally-focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for cancers, hepatitis B and age-related diseases, today announced that research results of its pipeline of small molecule therapeutics will be presented at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Atlanta, March 29-April 3, 2019.

AACR abstracts include:

Title: Predicting Drug Sensitivity to A Novel BCL-2 and BCL-xL Dual Inhibitor In Solid Tumor PDX Trials Session Title: BCL-2 Family Proteins Session Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT Poster Number: 2503

Ascentage Pharma is a globally-focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for cancers, hepatitis B and age-related diseases. The Company's expertise is in developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. Ascentage has built a rich pipeline of eight clinical candidates, including a novel, highly potent Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, APG-1252, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.ascentagepharma.com.

