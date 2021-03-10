Ascentage Pharma to Present the Latest Results from Six Preclinical Studies at AACR Annual Meeting 2021

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that the latest preclinical research results of the company's five novel drug candidates have been selected for presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, and have already been published in the meeting's official website. This year's AACR annual meeting will be held in a virtual format on April 27-28 and June 22-24.

The AACR annual meeting is one of the world's largest and long-standing scientific gatherings in the field of cancer research. Covering some of the most cutting-edge advances in all the areas of oncology research and innovation, the annual event attracts tremendous interest from the global cancer research community.

"It is our great pleasure to have the research results of our drug candidates selected by the AACR annual meeting several years in a row, and this year, our presentations will focus on results from the translational research of multiple drug candidates that have already entered into clinical development," said Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma. "These studies deepened our understanding of our drug candidate's mechanism of actions, provided supportive evidence to our strategy for combination options and potential disease indications, and have therefore further advanced our clinical development of these therapeutic candidates."

The six abstracts selected for poster presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 include:

Title:

BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 and homoharringtonine (HHT) synergistically induces apoptosis and inhibits tumor growth in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes (AML/MDS)

Abstract/Poster Number: 981

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Cell Death Pathways and Treatment

Title:

Inhibition of BCL-2 (by APG-2575) and CDK4/6 synergistically induces cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in ER⁺ breast cancer

Abstract/Poster Number: 976

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Cell Death Pathways and Treatment

Title:

FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibition by olverembatinib (HQP1351) downregulates MCL-1 and synergizes with BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 in preclinical models of FLT3-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Abstract/Poster Number: 1096

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies

Title:

Therapeutic potential of inhibitor of apoptosis protein (IAP) inhibitor APG-1387 combined with DR5 agonist monoclonal antibody (mAb) CTB-006 in preclinical models of solid tumors

Abstract/Poster Number: 1924

Session Category: Molecular and Cellular Biology / Genetics

Session Title: Apoptosis

Title:

Targeting BCL-xL addiction with APG-1252 (pelcitoclax) to overcome apoptotic blockade in neuroendocrine neoplasm (NEN)

Abstract/Poster Number: 984

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Cell Death Pathways and Treatment

Title:

Focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor APG-2449 sensitizes ovarian tumors to chemotherapy via CD44 downregulation

Abstract/Poster Number: 968

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, CHB, and age-related diseases. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 6855.HK.

Ascentage Pharma focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis or programmed cell death. The company has built a pipeline of eight clinical drug candidates, including novel, highly potent Bcl-2, and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company is conducting more than 40 Phase I/II clinical trials in the US, Australia, and China. HQP1351, the company's core drug candidate developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and a New Drug Application (NDA) for the drug candidate has been submitted in China. To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of ten ODDs from the US FDA for four of the company's investigational drug candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

