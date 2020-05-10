Ascentage Pharma to Release Clinical Advances at 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that latest clinical data of the company's drug candidates, including the MDM2-p53 inhibitor APG-115, novel Bcl-2/Bcl-xL dual inhibitor APG-1252, and IAP inhibitor APG-1387, will be presented in three poster discussions and a poster at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Because of concerns about the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year's annual meeting will be held in a virtual format from May 29 through May 31, 2020.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the most authoritative meeting in the oncology space. The purpose of this meeting is to disseminate premier scientific research and cutting-edge treatment approaches in oncology to the world.

"We are excited to present the clinical advances of three of our drug candidates," said Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma. "Through these results, Ascentage Pharma is demonstrating its capabilities of global clinical development in apoptosis. We are striving to offer more treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs."

Four posters will be presented at ASCO20, including:

Poster Discussion Sessions

Phase Ib study of a novel, small-molecule MDM2 inhibitor APG-115 combined with pembrolizumab in U.S. patients with metastatic solid tumors

Time: May 29th, 8:00–11:00am, EST

Abstract: #3512

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

First-in-human study of palcitoclax (APG-1252), a novel dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, demonstrated advantages in platelet safety while maintaining anticancer effect in U.S. patients with metastatic solid tumors

Time: May 29th, 8:00–11:00am, EST

Abstract: #3509

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Phase Ib study of a novel bivalent IAP antagonist APG-1387 in combination of pembrolizumab for patients with advanced solid tumors

Time: May 29th, 8:00–11:00am, EST

Abstract: #3508

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Poster Session

Phase I study results of APG-115, a MDM2-p53 antagonist, in Chinese patients with advanced liposarcoma and other solid tumors

Time: May 29th, 8:00–11:00am, EST

Abstract: #11542

Session: Sarcoma

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a globally focused, clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, CHB, and age-related diseases. The company focuses on developing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Ascentage Pharma has built a pipeline of eight clinical drug candidates, including a novel, highly potent Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. The company is conducting more than 30 Phase I/II clinical trials to evaluate the eight drug candidates in the US, Australia, and China.

