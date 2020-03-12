Ascential Acquires Yimian Data as part of Edge by Ascential, Delivering Leading Innovative Digital Commerce Solutions Worldwide

"The newly integrated business generates an exciting new proposition for companies looking to grow their digital commerce business, whether they are looking to tap into the growth of China, across APAC or all global markets," said Duncan Painter, CEO of Ascential. "Ascential is committed to continuously exploring innovative solutions that empower customers to win in the digital economy. We are privileged to add the strength of China's excellent homegrown innovation to our arsenal."

As one of the industry's most renowned names worldwide, Ascential recognizes Yimian for its expertise in China's complex, massive and fast-growing digital commerce market and its perfect synergy with Ascential's existing service offerings across the US, Europe and APAC ecommerce marketplaces. Alongside the existing Edge by Ascential APAC business, this acquisition combines two of the industry's strongest players to bring holistic solutions to the world's leading brands.

"Ascential's proven global reputation and resources equip us with the confidence to support companies at every level of their growth," said Tony Ren, CEO of Yimian. "With our deep roots in technology, we will continue to serve as the industry's driver of innovation. We will leverage our expertise to continuously support customers in a new retail industry that grows more connected and complex by the day."

The integrated business delivers improved expertise in data analytics powered by leading technology to help brands drive superior growth in digital commerce through consumer, shopper, and retailer insights across multiple channels. That empowers customers to optimize their ecommerce sales, identify key drivers of business growth, challenges and risks, and expand the boundaries of what is possible in digital commerce. Yimian generates sophisticated insights in real-time to create the knowledge to win. The resulting solutions optimize decision-making with future-proof strategies along every detailed step to drive digital commerce growth.

"This acquisition has already accelerated the value that we bring to our customers in APAC's leading digital markets, particularly China," said Declan Kearney, Managing Director, Edge by Ascential APAC. "By merging our established digital shelf solutions with market share, consumer sentiment analysis and advanced analytics, the Edge/ Yimian team is positioned as a truly strategic digital commerce partner to our customers. We are excited about leveraging these new capabilities to help our existing and future customers in APAC and beyond deliver superior digital performance."

The integration of Edge by Ascential and Yimian presents new opportunities for customers to outperform in key digital commerce markets around the world. Through its omnichannel data, in-depth understanding of consumer and market trends, and long-standing relationships with the world's leading consumer brands, the combined business offers truly global insights to drive sales growth in Asia and the West.

About Ascential plc

Ascential (LSE: ASCL.L) is a specialist global information company that helps the world's most ambitious businesses win in the digital economy. Our information, insights, connections, data and digital tools solve customer problems in three disciplines:

Product Design via global trend forecasting service WGSN ;

; Marketing via global benchmark for creative excellence and effectiveness Cannes Lions and WARC and strategic advisory firm MediaLink ; and

and and strategic advisory firm ; and Sales via digital commerce-driven data, insights and advisory service Edge by Ascential, and the newly acquired AI-powered data analytics solutions provider Yimian by Ascential, leading managed services provider for Amazon Flywheel Digital, the world's premier payments and Fin Tech congress Money20/20, global retail industry summit World Retail Congress and retail news outlet Retail Week.

Ascential also powers political, construction and environmental intelligence brands DeHavilland, Glenigan and Groundsure.

About Edge by Ascential

Edge by Ascential gives global brands and retailers the knowledge to win in digital commerce by providing actionable, next-generation data, analytics, insights and strategic consulting. Its unparalleled suite of solutions - including Market Share, Digital Shelf, Price & Promotions and Retail Insights - enables brands and retailers to develop and implement strategies that maximize revenue growth; optimize product listings; increase sales faster than the category and the competition; and drive margin growth. More than 500 global brands and retailers depend upon its weekly, daily and real-time data-driven insights.

A subsidiary of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company, Edge by Ascential has more than 400 employees in 10 offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ascentialedge.com .

About Yimian by Ascential

Yimian by Ascential is a leading AI-powered commercial data analytics solutions provider devoted to unleashing the value of data, enabling smarter decisions for clients through data and AI technology. Empowered by advanced analytics and leading technology capabilities, including AI that transforms mega-data sourced from digital commerce channels, our readily actionable suite of solutions – including Market Portraying, Positioning & Proposition, Engagement & Delivery, Performance Tracking – provides real-time accurate insights and advice on business strategy, product development, marketing & sales, digital commerce operation. It owns a proven track record across industries in competitive and complex digital commerce markets and is widely recognized by domestic and international industry leaders.

Yimian by Ascential now operates as a division of Edge by Ascential, the digital commerce insights and advisory solution subsidiary of Ascential, a specialist global information company. It has more than 100 employees based in Shenzhen, Shanghai and North America. For more information, visit www.yimian.com.cn .

