Ascentis Continues its Growth Through Acquisition of Michigan-Based Cincinnati Time Systems

Michigan-based CTS has been a key part of the local community for more than 70 years. Led by owner and president, Mark Dykstra, who purchased the company in 1993, CTS has a renowned reputation for its dedication to client service since the 1920s.

"We are thrilled to offer our Time and Attendance clients access to an expansion of the service and support they currently receive from CTS," said Mark Dykstra. "Clients now have access to a full suite of HR technology with the flexibility to integrate and deploy solutions and capabilities as their organizations continue to pursue improved business performance and compliance."

"CTS is a natural fit for the Ascentis brand and further solidifies our market presence in the Midwest, a region highly dependent on labor-driven workforces to support their economies. With access to services such as payroll, HRIS, talent and recruiting technology, clients will have the resources they need to help keep their organizations compliant, productive and profitable—effortlessly," continued Provost.

About Ascentis

With more than 4,700 clients, Ascentis' sole purpose is to enable workforce-reliant companies to streamline processes and remain compliant with full-suite HR technology centered around industry-leading workforce management solutions. Supported by an ongoing commitment to delivering an unsurpassed client-centric service model, Ascentis' workforce management, payroll, HRIS, recruiting and talent management modules work independently or together to meet the needs of each client. For more information, please visit www.ascentis.com.

About Cincinnati Time Systems

Founded in 1993, Cincinnati Time Systems is known for its excellent reputation in providing businesses and institutions with extensive expertise in time-based service offerings. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, it has served more than 30,000 clients across Michigan and the Midwest over the past 3 decades. For more information, please visit http://www.cintimesys.com/.

