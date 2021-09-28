Ascentis Launches Flex Clock, an Innovative Way for Labor-Driven Organizations to Track Time

Backed by Ascentis' long-standing workforce management expertise, Flex Clock provides a one-to-many experience for organizations with employees who conduct non-stationary work, and is rugged which makes it ideal for outdoor environments or harsh industrial indoor environments. Punching in and out, transferring jobs, and tracking meal breaks can all be completed wherever employees are. Robust facial recognition with consent makes it simple to identify the correct employees, ensuring employee hours are tracked correctly and payroll is accurate. The result is the ability to get the job done without time tracking getting in the way.

"As labor-driven organizations continue to focus on productivity, profitability and compliance in an increasingly distributed work environment, the last thing they need is to worry about tracking time," said Jeff Cronin, Chief Product Officer, Ascentis. "Flex Clock is the latest example of Ascentis' goal to provide the best workforce management solutions on the market for labor-driven organizations."

Ascentis' Flex Clock, coupled with its existing best-of-breed workforce management technology, gives organizations the ability to track time in a way that is not disruptive to current workplace operations. Features unique to Flex Clock include:

Facial recognition with consent (reduce time clock fraud at off-site locations)

(reduce time clock fraud at off-site locations) Mobility (as on-the-go as your workforce; store-and-forward capabilities allow device to function even in areas with no connectivity)

(as on-the-go as your workforce; store-and-forward capabilities allow device to function even in areas with no connectivity) Ruggedness (works in outdoor environments and harsh indoor environments; water, dust and splash resistant with IP68 rating)

(works in outdoor environments and harsh indoor environments; water, dust and splash resistant with IP68 rating) Ability to use multiple applications on the tablet

Mobile device management (secure deployment of business-related apps; remote management of devices)

To start making time tracking easier, learn more about Ascentis Flex Clock capabilities.

About Ascentis

With more than 4,700 clients, Ascentis' sole purpose is to enable workforce-reliant companies to streamline processes and remain compliant with full-suite HR technology centered around industry-leading workforce management solutions. Supported by an ongoing commitment to delivering an unsurpassed client-centric service model, Ascentis' workforce management, payroll, HRIS, recruiting and talent management modules work independently or together to meet the needs of each client. For more information, please visit www.ascentis.com.

