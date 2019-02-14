Ascinsure Specialty Risk Promotes Steve Keinard to Assistant Vice President & Underwriting Manager

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascinsure Specialty Risk LLC is excited to announce the recent promotion of Steve Keinard as its newly appointed Assistant Vice President & Underwriting Manager. Within this new role, Mr. Keinard will provide leadership, support, and guidance to Ascinsure's underwriting team, ensuring the department's efficiency and quality continues to meet company standards. As such, he will spearhead efforts to ensure his department achieves goals and objectives vital to the organization's success. Ascinsure is an operating company of Allied Insurance Brokers, Inc.

Joining Ascinsure as a Senior Underwriter in January 2018, Mr. Keinard brought with him an energy and enthusiasm that he has continually used while leading Ascinsure's underwriting department by improving partner relationships, capitalizing on new business and renewal opportunities, and increasing operational efficiency. He also brought with him over 30 years of insurance and underwriting experience. Prior to Ascinsure, Mr. Keinard held senior positions with Travelers, Discover Re, and Chubb. He is also a graduate of Penn State University and holds various insurance designations such as CPCU, ARM, and ARe.

Mr. Keinard's promotion comes at a time of rapid organic growth for Ascinsure. "With the ability to offer industry-specific and customized programs that were built for our niche markets, Ascinsure is growing at an exciting pace," said Mike Goff, Sr. Vice President of Ascinsure. "Steve's depth of knowledge, underwriting experience, and ability to manage a winning team are exactly what Ascinsure needs at this critical time. He was a great addition to the Ascinsure family and made it a short search filling this extremely important position."

Ascinsure is a nationwide, multi-lines program underwriting manager specializing in the Crane, Scaffold, Rental Equipment Dealer markets. We also have the facilities to place difficult and complex Inland Marine risks, serving insurers and retail agents. With more than three decades of combined insurance experience, the Ascinsure team can help place even the most difficult risks within our niche markets. Visit our website at www.ascinsure.com to learn more.

