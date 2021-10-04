ASCIRA COO, Belynda Lee Wins Gold Globee® in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards®

Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Belynda Lee was recognized as the Business Role Model of the Year for creating a talk show featuring women of different fields. Titled 'Spotlight with Belynda Lee', the show highlighted the triumphs and trials of these extra ordinary women. It set a precedent by being the first show in the region where a COO is also the host.

"It's an honour to be named a winner by Women World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Belynda lee. "This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully revolutionise the telecommunications industry in the region. We are exhilarated by the success of the first season and are now looking forward to Season Two which will feature Healthcare and Wellness professionals."

The first season had an elite and eclectic array of guests including

DD Foxx (Billboard Charting Recording Artist) Tatiana Abella (Founder of Sustainability Foundation Goumbouk) Julie Lewis (Motivational Trainer and Founder of Mountain High) Julia Zisopoulou (Feng Shui Expert and Coach) Saira Sara (Founder of LadyzFuzion) Arwa Beig (MUA and Founder of Arwa's Beauty Beliefs) Aakanksha Tangri (Founder of RESET, Forbes 30 Under 30) Sisters GRIMM (Grammy Nominated Composers)

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #disruptorcompanyawards

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available.

Always one step ahead in a competitive world, ASCIRA offers an exceptional skill set which include professional content providers, top authors, motivational speakers, experts and leaders from all over the world to empower people to attain their optimum potential and improve their quality of life. For anyone seeking to improve their business, super charge their career or develop their hobby, the ASCIRA team of experts is at their service, with just a click of the button.

Zenifer Khaleel, [email protected], +971558820875

SOURCE ASCIRA