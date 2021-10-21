ASCIRA Wins Silver Globee® in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards

Always one step ahead in a competitive world, ASCIRA offers an exceptional skill set which include professional content providers, top authors, motivational speakers, experts, and leaders from all over the world to empower people to attain their optimum potential and improve their quality of life. For anyone seeking to improve their business, super charge their career or develop their entrepreneur skills, the ASCIRA team of experts is at their service, with just a click of the button.

The coveted annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player and being named a winner for The Company of the Year by the Globee Awards," says John Sachtouras, Founder CEO of ASCIRA. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focussed. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."

"This recognition is a testimony of our hard work and commitment to our members and stakeholders,' says Belynda Lee, COO of ASCIRA. "Within a short span of 18 months and in the midst of a pandemic, we have established a foothold in Dubai as a company with an international outlook. Awards such as the Globee, for recognizing us for setting up a multi-million dollar company during Covid, is an encouragement to achieve higher goals."

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Awards Galore

In the short span of 18 months that ASCIRA has been set up in Dubai, the C-Level executives of the company have been accorded with international laurels for their exemplary leadership.

ASCIRA CEO John Sachtouras won the Bronze Globee in the Transformational Leader of the Year category for establishing a multimillion-dollar company in a foreign country amidst a pandemic.

COO Belynda Lee was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. This was followed by a second Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman Executive of the Year- Consumer category in the Women in Business awards. The icing on the cake was when she walked away with the Gold Globee® in the 14th Annual Women World Awards in Top Female Achiever in the category of Business Role Model of the Year.

Last but not least, Curtis Randall, Executive Creative Director of ASCIRA, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Creative Executive of the Year category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About ASCIRA





ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development programs online. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available. ASCIRA provides system, training, and support that will show you the way, guide you step-by-step, and help you secure your future for many decades to come.

ASCIRA Global Official – The Company of the People

