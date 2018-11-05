Ascletis Appoints Dr. Lindi Tan as Chief Financial Officer

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (1672.HK) , a commercial-stage biotechnology company addressing unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas including anti-viral, cancer and fatty liver diseases, announces today that Dr. Lindi Tan joins Ascletis as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lindi to the management team," said Jinzi J. Wu, PhD., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "She brings to Ascletis more than 15 years of investment, finance, research and management experience in the global healthcare sector and has a proven track record of healthcare investing and partnering. Her extensive experience, leadership, and familiarity with our business makes her an ideal choice to help lead Ascletis as we move on to the next phase of our transformation."

"I am extremely excited to be joining Ascletis at this crucial time as the Company moves ahead to execute on to the next stage of growth. I look forward to working with Dr. Wu and the team to implement our strategy and deliver shareholder value." Dr. Lindi Tan commented.

Dr. Tan is a seasoned healthcare professional with deep knowledge in the biotech sector. Prior to joining Ascletis, Dr. Tan held roles at SeaTown Holdings International and Temasek International. Dr. Tan was the global healthcare analyst at SeaTown Holdings International and was responsible for driving multi-asset investments. At Temasek International, she held an investment role in the Life Sciences team and was the Staff Officer to the Chief Investment Officers/Heads of Investments. Dr. Tan obtained her Ph.D. in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology from Johns Hopkins University, USA. Dr. Tan also went to Imperial College London where she received First Class Honors for B.Sc. in Biochemistry.

