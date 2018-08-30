Ascletis Appoints Mr. Joshua Zhongbao Ling as VP Finance

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (1672.HK) announced today that Mr. Joshua Zhongbao Ling joined Ascletis as Vice President of Finance. Mr. Ling will be responsible for the corporate finance management.

"We are excited to have Joshua on board," said Jinzi J. Wu, PhD., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "Joshua held the senior management position at the parent company of two Hong Kong listed companies. With his over 2 decades experience in finance management both in private and public companies globally, Ascletis will strengthen our financial strategy and global partnership. We believe Joshua will contribute significantly to our further development."

"It is a great honor to join Ascletis, a dynamic biopharmaceutical pioneer. I am holding full confidence about the future development of Ascletis. I look forward to working with my fellow colleagues to contribute our mission to become a world-class biotechnology company addressing unmet medical needs." Mr. Ling commented.

Mr. Ling has over 22 years of experience in auditing, corporate finance etc. working with numerous private and public companies globally. Prior to joining Ascletis, he was Group Senior Finance Director at Golden Concord Holdings Limited, parent company of GCL-poly Energy Holdings Limited (3800.hk) and GCL New Energy Holdings Limited (0451.hk), and Asia Pacific Financial Controller at Chamberlain Group Inc. after working at Grant Thornton as an auditor. He had good international exposure and strong impact and influence to people as a powerful communicator. He got a bachelor's degree in Audit from Capital University of Economics & Trade and received an FMBA degree from Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Chartered Global Management Accountant, fellow member of Institute of Public Accountants, Australia and fellow member of UK financial Accountant.

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.