ASCO 2021 Showcases the Impact of Caris' Molecular Science Data in Advancing Cancer Care

IRVING, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® announced today that it will present new findings to advance cancer care and guide treatment decisions at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting, June 4 to 8, 2021. Caris is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine.

Caris scientists and collaborators from the Company's Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will present data from 24 studies starting June 4 at 9 a.m. EST that will look to answer relevant clinical questions about some of the most prevalent and deadly cancers in the world, from common tumors like non-small cell lung cancer to less common cancers like sarcoma. Data from a study led by Dr. Roman Groisberg from Rutgers Cancer Institute, a member of the POA, will be presented by Dr. Galina Lagos during an oral session:

Large scale multiomic analysis suggests mechanisms of resistance to immunotherapy in leiomyosarcoma.

Presenter: Galina Lagos ( Columbia University Medical Center)

Abstract: 11512

Oral Presentation: Emerging Trends in Sarcoma Precision Medicine

"As we continue to learn more about how specific cancer subtypes work, we can also create more personalized care for patients that can lead to positive outcomes," said Roman Groisberg M.D., Medical Oncologist at Rutgers Cancer Institute. "Having access to new technology that leads to uncovering these findings is vital to helping advance treatments for less common cancers. Orphan diseases such as sarcomas have not significantly benefited from modern advances in oncology such as immunotherapy and we are using Caris technology to try to answer why."

"As part of our mission to provide improvements in the field of oncology, and translate discoveries into medical benefits, we continue to work closely with colleagues through our Precision Oncology Alliance. Through these partnerships, we aim to enhance our understanding of cancer, as well as its molecular underpinnings," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of Precision Oncology Alliance. "This knowledge can be used to better treat cancer patients everywhere, demonstrating the importance of large-scale collaborations to advance precision medicine and ultimately patient care."

"At Caris, we are dedicated to advancing cancer care through collaboration and innovation among top institutions in the U.S. and across the world," said David Spetzler, MS, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "These presentations underscore the importance of whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing across tumor types as a part of standard of care in clinical practice. These studies showcase how our technology can be applied to help improve clinical outcomes by offering patients more personalized and effective treatment options tailored to their specific cancer subtypes."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance currently includes 50 cancer centers and academic institutions and is continuously growing. These institutions have access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology.

Three presentations will be featured in poster discussion sessions, highlighting the significance of Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling, utilizing a multi-omics approach with clinically relevant biomarkers.

Abstracts highlighted in poster discussion sessions include:

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Identification and prognostic impact of PBRM1 mutations in biliary tract cancers: Results of a comprehensive molecular profiling study.

Presenter: Kai Zimmer (Medical University of Innsbruck, Comprehensive Cancer Center Innsbruck)

Abstract: 4022

Poster Discussion Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic and Hepatobiliary

Gastrointestinal Cancer

High CXCR4 expression in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is characterized by an inflammatory tumor phenotype with potential implications for an immunotherapeutic approach.

Presenter: Andreas Seeber (Medical University of Innsbruck, Comprehensive Cancer Center Innsbruck)

Abstract: 4021

Poster Discussion Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic and Hepatobiliary

Lung Cancer

Real-world multiomic characterization of small cell lung cancer subtypes to reveal differential expression of clinically relevant biomarkers.

Presenter: Sonam Puri (Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah )

Abstract: 8508

Poster Discussion Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

"With whole transcriptomic sequencing we were able to analyze the largest real-world dataset of human small cell lung cancer tumors (SCLC)," said Sonam Puri M.D., Assistant Professor in the Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine at the University of Utah. "Analyzing such a large dataset allows us to better understand SCLC subtypes which can inform therapeutic vulnerabilities for personalized treatment approaches."

Several presentations have earned Merit Awards from the congress, recognizing fellows and oncology trainees whose research is addressed in high-quality abstracts. The scope of data across various cancer types demonstrates the significance of Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance, as well as the Company's portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered offerings. Key Merit Award posters from Caris include:

A Comprehensive Landscape of BRCA1 vs BRCA2 Associated Molecular Alterations and Survival Outcome Across 35 cancer types.

Presenter: Alberto Puccini (IRCCS Ospedale Policlinico San Martino)

Abstract: 3120

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Merit Award Poster

Presenter: Francesca Battaglin ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California )

Abstract: 3537

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal Merit Award Poster

Presenter: Priya Jayachandran ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California )

Abstract: 3527

Additional Caris studies at the 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting include:

Breast Cancer

Genomic evaluation of tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H) versus TMB-low (TMB-L) metastatic breast cancer to reveal unique mutational features.

Presenter: Sarah Sammons ( Duke University Medical Center, Duke Cancer Institute)

Abstract: 1091

Poster Session: Breast Cancer - Metastatic

Presenter: Justin Wayne Wong Tiulim ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of

Medicine of University of Southern California )

Abstract: 1034

Poster Session: Breast Cancer - Metastatic

Developmental Therapeutics

Association of high gene expression levels of ARF6 are associated with the immune microenvironment and predict poor outcomes.

Presenter: Natsuko Kawanishi ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California )

Abstract: 3092

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Presenter: Laura Schubert ( University of Colorado School of Medicine)

Abstract: 3091

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Presenter: Rossin Erbe ( Johns Hopkins School of Medicine )

Abstract: 2543

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Increased neutrophil infiltration and lower prevalence of tumor mutation burden and microsatellite instability are hallmarks of RAS mutant colorectal cancers.

Presenter: Emil Lou ( University of Minnesota School of Medicine)

Abstract: 3563

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal

Gynecologic Cancer

HER2 in Uterine Serous Carcinoma: Testing platforms and implications for targeted therapy.

Presenter: Tenley Klc ( University of Minnesota Physician's Oncology Clinics - Masonic Cancer Clinic)

Abstract: 5580

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Presenter: Nathaniel L. Jones ( University of South Alabama )

Abstract: 5590

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Presenter: Annelise M. Wilhite ( University of South Alabama )

Abstract: 5587

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Presenter: Nathaniel L. Jones ( University of South Alabama )

Abstract: 5588

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Presenter: Annelise M. Wilhite ( University of South Alabama )

Abstract: 5582

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Presenter: Amaranta Craig (Fox Chase Cancer Center)

Abstract: 5579

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Lung Cancer

Genomic and immunologic characterization of large-cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung.

Presenter: Chul Kim ( Georgetown University , MedStar Health)

Abstract: 8535

Poster Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Presenter: Abdul Rafeh Naqash (National Cancer Institute)

Abstract: 9087

Poster Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Prostate Cancer

Association of ATM mutations in metastatic prostate cancer are associated with differential genomic alteration profiles from homologous recombination deficient and proficient tumors.

Presenter: Charles J. Ryan ( University of Minnesota )

Abstract: 5063

Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Sarcoma

Multiomic analysis reveals distinct molecular profiles of uterine and non-uterine leiomyosarcoma.

Presenter: Tabitha Copeland (Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School/CINJ)

Abstract: 11555

Poster Session: Sarcoma

Presenter: Andreas Seeber (Medical University of Innsbruck, Comprehensive Cancer Center Innsbruck)

Abstract: 11539

Poster Session: Sarcoma

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech™ is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by connecting biopharma companies with research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 420 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

