ASCO Power Technologies Releases Updated Digital Catalog

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, announces the availability of its updated Digital Binder for ASCO critical power products. This online tool provides comprehensive access to information about ASCO products and services as well as links to multimedia information about critical power challenges and solutions.

Accessible globally through the ascopower.com website, the Digital Binder describes ASCO transfer switches, power control switchgear, load banks, and power management solutions. It also provides an overview of each product category, brochures for each product series, and data sheets for specific products. Documents in the binder describe a wide range of information for each product type including:

Backup power challenges

Available ASCO Solutions

Essential Product Descriptions

Available Product Configurations

Common Product Applications

Key Capabilities and Features

The ASCO Power Technologies Digital Binder is a virtual catalog where users access specific documents directly from the Table of Contents, then click to "page" through the document as they would with a traditional printed book. The Digital Binder offers the comprehensive detail of a printed catalog plus feature-rich multimedia content that can be accessed from any web-enabled device.

"My team needs to move fast. Brochures and datasheets are often the best way to find product information and our Digital Binder pulls it all together for quick access," says ASCO's Area Sales Manager Justin Facente. "The added technical overviews provide visual, straight to the point information on hot topics such as neutral switching and transition types. These simple explanations and their detailed whitepapers can be passed on to our customers to add clarity and keep projects moving! Best of all, the binder is easy to use."

"The ASCO Digital Binder is a valuable tool for the critical power community … it puts access to the ASCO body of knowledge at people's fingertips," says ASCO's Graphic Specialist Christie Rowan. "They can view product literature in the binder, then link directly to videos, interactive 3D models, technical briefs, white papers, webinar content, and product pages on the ASCO website."

ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. The ASCO Power Technologies Digital Binder can be accessed directly at https://asco-power.cld.bz/ASCO-Power-Technologies-Products-Digital-Binder. Contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ascopower.com

