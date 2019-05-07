Ascot Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 9th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: AOT,OTCQX: AOTVF) based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on re-starting the Premier Gold Mine, once North America's largest gold mine today announced that Derek White, President & CEO will present live at Virtual InvestorConferences.com on May 9th.

DATE: Thursday, May 9th

TIME: 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

PREMIER PROJECT INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Completed high-grade underground resource for its Premier Project of

667k oz Au at 7.46 g/t Au Indicated, and 1.39M oz Au at 7.18 g/t Au

Inferred (2) in the following three areas:

1. Premier/Northern Lights from 8 zones

2. Added high-grade resource at Big Missouri

3. Added high-grade resource at Silver Coin

Ascot announced the acquisition of neighbouring company IDM Mining in January 2019 , acquiring the Red Mountain project - transaction closed in March 2019

, acquiring the Red Mountain project - transaction closed in ~730,000m of drilling completed, along with a Geophysics IP survey

Ability to drill at ~$140 /m with company owned drills

/m with company owned drills Historical permits in place, no environmental assessment required, but permit amendments required to re-start operations

Focused on diversifying mining risk by mining from 4-5 different areas simultaneously in a portfolio approach

High-grade advanced gold project; ~1 in 10 holes has hit 1oz/t Au or better

In 2019, Ascot will complete the updated Feasibility Study on Red Mountain, with PEA level option analysis on the combined sites

(2) See RPA NI 43-101 Technical Report dated January 17, 2019 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier project). Ascot's recent acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high- quality assets in the Golden Triangle. Located near the mining town of Stewart BC, the Company recently announced a Benefits Agreement with Nisga'a Nation.

For more information, please visit www.ascotgold.com

